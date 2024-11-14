Warzone has finally got with the times and integrated Black Ops 6 into the game. Players can now play both titles as they work through the Season 1 battle pass. However, one returning feature is leading to some confusion. So, do Warzone unlocks reset after prestiging in Black Ops 6?

Recommended Videos

How the Prestige System Works in Black Ops 6 Warzone

As most gamers are already aware, the classic Prestige system is back in Black Ops 6. Once you hit level 55, you can Prestige to get a new icon and get all kinds of rewards. The only major caveat is that it resets all of the unlocks, meaning all that grinding will have to be done again. However, with Warzone and Black Ops 6 intertwined, it leaves the question of whether that happens to the battle royale mode as well.

Sadly, for those gamers who love to show off their emblems in Warzone, the unlocks will reset. That means you will only have access to the weapons you currently have in Black Ops 6. While the permanent unlocks will also stick, adding this feature to Warzone may change how a lot of people tackle the decision. After all, the meta seems to change in Warzone almost daily, and prestiging consistently will limit the weapon options.

The best course of action will probably be to find a weapon that works for both Multiplayer and Warzone and use a Permanent Unlock Token on it. That way, no matter what level you are, you’ll have access to a proven gun that won’t let you down.

Related: How To Get a Kill With a Smoke Grenade & Unlock the Blunt Trauma Calling Card in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

How Many Prestige Levels Are There in Black Ops 6?

If you’ve gone through the Prestige process several times already and want to just power through, it’s important to know how many times you have to do it before you’re done. Like a lot of the classic Call of Duty titles, there are 10 Prestige levels, and each one of them carries over to Warzone.

And that’s whether Warzone unlocks reset after prestiging in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If you want to learn more about Prestige, here are all of the icons in Black Ops 6 and what they mean.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy