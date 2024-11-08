How To Get a Kill With a Smoke Grenade & Unlock the Blunt Trauma Calling Card in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

There are quite a few ways to take out an enemy in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6). Some take a lot more effort than others, though. So, here’s how to get a kill with a smoke grenade and unlock the Blunt Trauma Calling Card in BO6.

What Is the Easiest Way To Get a Kill With a Smoke Grenade in BO6?

B06 features an intense list of Dark Ops challenges, secret quests in the game that give players sweet Calling Cards. However, while some are easy enough to figure out, others can lead to plenty of frustration, such as the one that asks players to get a direct kill with a Smoke Grenade.

Of course, Smoke Grenades, unlike most types of Grenades, don’t deal damage. That means it will take literally throwing the object at an enemy player to get the job done. With Smoke Grenades doing such little damage, though, an enemy’s health has to be pretty low, which is where the Kompakt 92 SMG comes in.

Rather than trying to get damage using an Assault Rifle, pulling out the Kompakt 92 with no attachments will give players the best chance of doing a decent bit of damage but not enough to kill. Once an enemy is hit around three times in semi-auto mode, hitting them directly with the Smoke Grenade should be enough to complete the challenge and unlock the Blunt Trauma Calling Card.

The other part of the equation is actually finding someone who’s vulnerable enough to get killed by a Smoke Grenade in BO6. Heading into smaller maps, where close-quarters combat reigns supreme, is the way to go, as larger locations will force players into longer-distance fights. Nuketown is probably the ideal map, and with it having a 24/7 rotation, there’s no reason not to use it to try and knock out the challenge.

It’s also important to avoid spending too much time on the Blunt Trauma challenge. After all, it’s still early in BO6‘s life, and there’s plenty of time to unlock Calling Cards. It’s not worth all the frustration if enemy players are just not cooperating.

And that’s how to get a kill with a Smoke Grenade and unlock the Blunt Trauma Calling Card in Black Ops 6 (BO6). If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you can do the Nuketown mannequin Easter egg in the new game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

