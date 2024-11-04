Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of Easter eggs for players to uncover and enjoy. However, the iconic mode isn’t the only one in Call of Duty titles that features secrets. So, can you do the Nuketown mannequin Easter egg in Black Ops 6?

Recommended Videos

How To Do the Mannequin Easter Egg on Nuketown in Black Ops 6

It didn’t come on launch, but the iconic Nuketown map is now available in Black Ops 6, even having its own 24/7 playlist so players can enjoy it without having to worry about playing on other maps. But between all the XP grinding, Call of Duty veterans are looking to achieve something else on Nuketown: the mannequin Easter egg.

Appearing in every version of Nuketown since Black Ops, this Easter egg sees players shoot off the head of every mannequin in the 1950s-inspired map. Once that task is done, something different would happen in the game. In the first Black Ops, a song would play; in the second, an arcade game would appear; in the third, mannequins would chase players; in the fourth, a nuke would launch and mannequins would fall from the sky, and in Cold War, the map would change colors.

Obviously, after remembering all that, players had high expectations for the Easter egg on Nuketown in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, as of launch, there doesn’t appear to be one. Players have spent hours running around the map and taking out mannequins. The time to knock out the Easter egg in previous games is different, so people have tried all the different possible scenarios for the one in Black Ops 6 and come up empty.

Related: How To Fix Packet Burst Issues in Black Ops 6

As of writing, it’s unclear whether this is a mistake by Treyarch or intentional, but either way, it’s leading to a lot of confusion. After all, without a way to play private matches, players are taking to public lobbies to try and complete the Easter egg, which does its fair share of damage to the old K/D ratio.

It’s possible that the powers that be are just waiting for a later date to add the Easter egg, so there’s no reason to panic just yet. Players can just load into Nuketown and focus on taking out the real people and not the fake ones.

And that’s whether you can do the Nuketown mannequin Easter egg in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy