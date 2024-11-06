Best Ways to Get Headshots in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Camo grinding in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6) is no joke. After all, you have to complete what feels like an endless amount of challenges, most of which involve getting Headshots. So, here are the best ways to get Headshots in BO6.

How To Get Headshots Easily in Black Ops 6

It’s hard enough to take out enemies without worrying about where you’re shooting. However, if you’re after Dark Matter, you’re going to have to hit a significant amount of Headshots; there’s no way around it. Thankfully, there are a few tricks that will allow you to knock out all of your Military Camo challenges fairly quickly.

Play Hardcore Modes With everyone being a one-shot kill in Hardcore, it’s certainly the playlist you want to start with. Find a spot to camp and make sure your aim is true, as enemy players will also have an easy time taking you out, and there’s nothing worse than getting frustrated while trying to complete a challenge.

Play Maps With Head Glitches There are plenty of maps in B06, such as Babylon, that feature head glitches, locations where players can hide everything but their heads and make everyone have a bad time. If you focus on targeting those players, Headshots will start falling from the sky.



Use Headshot-Friendly Attachments Since BO6 asks you to earn thousands of Headshots, it also offers an attachment that makes things easier: the CHF Barrel. If a gun has the barrel available, make sure to equip it, as it offers increased damage for a headshot at the cost of increasing recoil. You may die a few extra times, but it’ll be worth it.

Be Patient It should go without saying but you won’t be able to get 100 Headshots in a single game, so it’s important to be patient. Take a deep breath and settle in for a long gaming session where you try to knock out a gun or two before trying again another day. Dark Matter is a marathon, after all, not a sprint.



And those are the best ways to get Headshots in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6). If you’re interested in more, here’s whether you can do the Nuketown mannequin Easter egg in the new game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

