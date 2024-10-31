Where To Find the Hidden Songs in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Music Easter Egg, Explained

As Call of Duty fans know, Zombies is filled to the brim with Easter eggs and secrets to find. Thankfully, Black Ops 6 is no exception. With the return of Kevin Sherwood’s iconic metal stylings, here is where to find the hidden music in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

How To Play the Hidden Music in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6

As has been the case with many classic Zombies maps, Liberty Falls has a hidden song for fans to rock out to by completing a simple music Easter egg. To hear the track “Destroy Something Beautiful by Kevin Sherwood and Cristina Scabbia, Zombies fans need to find three sets of Mr. Peeks headphones across Liberty Falls and interact with them. Once you spot them, hold to interact until you hear a laugh. Here’s where to find the Headphones for Liberty Falls’ music Easter egg:

Motel Headphones Location

The first set of headphones can be found just past the Motel. Clear the barrier on the ground level heading toward Liberty Lanes and head up the stairs. The headphones are on the ground near a railing in the fenced-in section to your right.

Church Headphones Location

The next Headphones location for the music Easter egg is located in the Dark Aether area of the map, inside the Church on the Hilltop. Enter the Church from the front entrance and walk back toward the Pack-A-Punch Machine. Stop about halfway through the room and turn around so you’re facing the entrance you came in from. Look to your right, and the headphones are sitting on top of the Church pew closest to the wall.

Washington Ave Headphones Location

Head to Washington Ave. This is the street by the back entrance to the Liberty Falls Saving & Loan Bank. Face the Gobblegum Machine here and head to the left along the wall. There will be two benches on opposite sides of a planter. The Headphones are located underneath the bench closest to the barrier to the stairs that go down toward Olly’s Comic Shop. Lay down, and the Headphones are on the ground underneath the bench on the side closest to the planter.

Related: How To Use Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies

How To Play the Hidden Music on Terminus in Black Ops 6

Terminus also has its own unique hidden song. This track is also by Kevin Sherwood and features Megan Rice. To play the hidden song “Can You Hear Me? (Come In),” you’ll need to find three sets of Headphones. However, these can be a bit trickier to find, since Terminus is a far larger map than Liberty Falls. Here’s where to find every set of Headphones for the music Easter Egg on Terminus:

Engineering Headphones Location

The first set of Headphones can be found early on as you’re exploring Terminus. Progress through the map and open the door out of the Stamin-Up room. Head all the way down the stairs, and the set of Headphones will be on your sharp right, sitting on some barrels.

Mining Tunnel Headphones Location

The second set of Headphones is fairly easy to spot. This location is within the Mining Tunnels, just across from the PHD Flopper Perk Machine sitting on some barrels.

Bio Lab Headphones Location

The third set of Headphones is in the Bio Lab. It is sitting on a cabinet in the raised area above the second floor. This area is directly above the Melee Macchiato Perk Machine. Once in the area, look for the Headphones under the light of a lamp on the furthestmost side of the long cabinet.

Once you hold the interact button on all three locations, “Can You Hear Me? (Come In)” will begin playing. If you can’t get enough of the Hidden Songs in Black Ops 6 Zombies, both are available to stream for free on Kevin Sherwood’s Official YouTube Channel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy