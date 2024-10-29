How To Use Loot Keys in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 offers all sorts of upgrades for players to use in Zombies. If you haven’t been using loot keys, you could be missing out on an easy way to get some of the best upgrades in Call of Duty Zombies for free. Here’s how to use loot keys.

What Do Loot Keys Do in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, Loot Keys are an item that can be dropped by enemies. As their name suggests, these keys can be used to access certain caches of valuable loot within Zombies matches. These Loot Keys are typically dropped by Special and Elite enemy types, including Abominations, Amalgams, and Manglers. In our experience we seem to get them most from Manglers, but it’s worth noting that Manglers spawn in far more abundance than Abominations or Amalgams.

Loot Keys spawn at various Rarities, which correspond to the Rarities seen by weapons. In ascending order these are Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Epic (purple) and Legendary (orange). Just like the Mystery Box spews out weapons of a higher Rarity at higher Rounds, enemies are more prone to dropping higher Rarity Loot Keys at higher Rounds.

While you’d think that this means Loot Keys with a higher Rarity ensure better loot, this is only partially true. While it certainly swings the odds in your favor, the RNG at play here means that lucky players can get great stuff with Uncommon Loot Keys, while Legendaries will often be duds. For example, in our testing, we’ve had instances where Uncommon (green) Loot Keys have given us access to Ray Guns, and Legendaries (orange) have resulted in measly rewards like a few decoy grenades. That being said, it is almost always worth trying your luck with Loot Keys. Here’s how to do just that.

Where to Use Loot Keys on Liberty Falls

In Liberty Falls, Loot Keys can be consumed for loot inside of the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan Bank. Here, the Loot Keys can be used to open safety deposit boxes. These are located inside the Bank Vault, which requires a six-digit combination to unlock. Once a Safety Deposit box is opened, it can not be reopened. With that being said, you may find it worth waiting for Epic and Legendary Loot Keys before opening them, since there are a finite amount.

Where to Use Loot Keys on Terminus

In Terminus, Loot Keys work a little differently. They drop the same way and at the same Rarities, but the process to use them is a tad different. For starters, the area where they’re used is far easier to get to. Loot keys can be used in the Armory, which players can access almost immediately.

The Armory is located inside the Control Room by Stamin-Up. It is the back room with the lockers behind the glass. Simply head to the white door to the left of the two desks, and hold interact to enter the Armory. Inside, there are several lockers which can be opened with Loot Keys. Unlike Liberty Falls, the same locker seems to be able to be opened multiple times, so it’s always worth heading there with a key and trying your luck.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now.

