How To Open the Liberty Falls Bank Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies

While Liberty Falls is by far the simpler of Black Ops 6 Zombies’ launch maps, it still has some secrets to uncover. Here’s how to open the Bank Vault in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What Is the Bank Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

The Bank Vault is a locked area in the Bank building (aka “The Alamo”) in Liberty Falls. It is located on the ground floor of the bank building. This area works differently than most in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Whereas most doors in Zombies maps can be opened by spending essence, the Bank Vault requires a locked combination to open.

Once the combination is entered, the lock will open and players will be able to enter the Vault with a button prompt. Once inside, you’ll be isolated from the rest of the map and safe from zombies for up to 40 seconds. While the Bank Vault has some solid rewards when first opened – and more can be claimed – getting a much-needed break from the action alone makes the Bank Vault worth opening.

Initially, there is an essence drop and some loot in the room. However, keys of various rarities can be found as loot throughout the match. These are typically dropped by special enemies, like Manglers and Abominations. The rarity of the keys corresponds to the same color rarity as other loot in the game. Once you have a key, take it to the vault and use it to open any lockbox. Higher tiers award better loot, and the boxes typically contain a mixture of salvage, essence, weapons, and equipment.

How To Open the Bank Vault in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 (Combination Puzzle)

The Bank Vault in Liberty Falls is locked with a combination. This combination requires three sets of two-digit numbers. Thankfully, the clues themselves are scattered around the map. They’re written fairly small, so using a weapon with at least a 2x Scope is advised. With that being said, here’s where to find them.

First Piece of Code: In the Bank

The first two-digit number is found near the vault, inside the bank. Get behind the teller’s desk and look for a piece of loose leaf paper on the far right next to a lamp and ski mask. There will be a Post-it note on the piece of paper with the code written on it.

Second Piece of Code: Liberty Lanes

The second piece of code to open the bank vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be found in the bowling alley, Fuller’s Liberty Lanes. Once inside, head to the Snack Bar. Next to a similar lamp to the one found in the bank is a bucket of beer bottles. The code is written on a Post-it note underneath the bucket. Shoot the bucket to destroy it, and the code will be revealed.

Third Piece of Code: Comic Shop

The third piece of code is located behind the desk within the comic shop. Mantle over the square arrangement of desks so are you between them and facing the Aetherella statue. Then, lay down and the code will be on the inside of the upper left shelf.

Now that you have all three pieces of code, they must be entered in order. To reiterate, enter the number found in the bank, the number found in the bowling alley, and then the number found in the comic shop. This will unlock the vault. It is also important to note that the numbers can change every match, so you’ll need to search for the numbers every time.

And that’s how to open the Liberty Falls bank vault in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

