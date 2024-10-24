How To Pack-A-Punch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Pack-A-Punch is one of the best tools Call Of Duty players have to upgrade their arsenal in Zombies mode. Here’s how to Pack-A-Punch a weapon on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Pack-A-Punch on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6

In Liberty Falls, getting Pack-A-Punch is fairly straightforward. While some prior Zombies maps in past entries have had several steps and involved quests to unlock the Pack-A-Punch Machine, all players need to do on Liberty Falls is to get there.

The Pack-A-Punch is located in the Church, which you should be able to see peeking over the Horizon from the initial spawn room. There are two paths to get there, one of which is indicated by an objective marker. The most direct way to the Church is by going through the Motel and Liberty Lanes. However, the other, longer way has other key upgrades along the way, such as the Juggernog perk.

Once you get to the Church, all you’ll need to do is open the relatively expensive door to get in the room. The Church has become a gateway to the Dark Aether, so opening the door to the interior breaks the Dimensional Seal to the area and allows players to enter the Dark Aether. The Pack-A-Punch Machine is located along the back wall inside the church, which will be dead ahead if you break the Dimensional Seal from the side facing the street.

As Zombies veterans know, the Pack-A-Punch Machine provides some really great upgrades to all weapons. However, some completely change the weapon’s firing mode. The GS45 is one such weapon. Pack-A-Punching this pistol will turn it into a spammable, highly explosive grenade launcher and give it the throwback name “Sally” from the original Call Of Duty: Black Ops.

Related: Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Campaign Has Aged Like Milk

How To Pack-A-Punch Using Gobblegums in Black Ops 6

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, players have other options to upgrade their weapons with Pack-A-Punch aside from going to the Pack-A-Punch machine itself. Black Ops 6 Zombies features the return of Gobblegums. These consumable upgrades give players upgrades within matches, two of which can Pack-A-Punch weapons. To Pack-A-Punch a weapon using Gobblegums, use one of the following:

Wall Power (Legendary Rarity): Next purchased Wall Buy comes Pack-A-Punched

Next purchased Wall Buy comes Pack-A-Punched Crate Power (Legendary Rarity): Next weapon from the Mystery Box comes Pack-A-Punched

And that’s how to Pack-A-Punch in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy