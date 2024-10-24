The Ray Gun is a staple of Black Ops Zombies. Appearing in nearly every Treyarch Zombies map since the original in 2008, it’s still a great weapon today. Here’s how to get the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Get the Ray Gun From the Mystery Box in Black Ops 6

Whereas some lesser weapons are available from Wall Buys or Ladouts, Wonder Weapons like the Ray Gun are typically earned through the Mystery Box. While players can try their luck at the Mystery Box as soon as they get to it and have the 950 points required to spin for a weapon, there are some ways to manipulate the box to increase your odds.

In Black Ops 6 Zombies, weapons are mainly divided into several different rarities. These include Common/Loadout, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, with each offering higher damage than the last. However, Wonder Weapons – including the Ray Gun – have their own rarity, which fans have dubbed “Mythic.”

To help keep up with the increase in Zombie health and speed, the Mystery Box becomes more likely to spit out higher rarity weapons as the rounds progress. As such, patient players who wait until later in the rounds to spin the Mystery Box will have a better chance of getting the Ray Gun for fewer points.

How To Get the Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 Using Gobblegums

With the return of Gobblegums, players have even more ways to swing the Mystery Box odds in their favor in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The first is the Respin Cycle, which re-spins the weapon in the Mystery Box after it has settled to one of equal or higher rarity. Using this Gobblegum after a legendary weapon (or a different Wonder Weapon) will greatly increase players’ chances of getting the Ray Gun.

Immolation Liquidation will also help players increase their chances of getting the Ray Gun from the Mystery Box. This Gobblegum spawns a fire sale powerup, which reduces the price to use the Mystery Box down to 10 Points. There is also a Gobblegum called Wonderbar, which ensures that the next weapon players get from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon. While the Gobblegum has an image of the Ray Gun on it, players can also get the map’s other Wonder Weapon from the Wonderbar Gobblegum. That being said, this Gobblegum essentially gives you a 50% chance of getting the Ray Gun on maps with their main Wonder Weapon in the Mystery Box.

How To Get the Ray Gun with Trials in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 Zombies also introduces S.A.M. These trials give players access to unique challenges to complete within the match. Depending on how well players do on these challenges, they can earn rewards in progressive rarity. While we’ve yet to see it ourselves, The highest tier, Legendary Rewards, seemingly has a chance to drop a free Ray Gun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

