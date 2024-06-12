Everything We Know About Black Ops 6 Zombies So Far

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 had a full reveal at the latest Xbox Games Showcase. The event saw the release of the gameplay reveal trailer, as well as a Black Ops 6 Direct. The latter event was filled with new information on every mode of the game. Here’s what we’ve learned about Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Story and Characters

Black Ops 6 Zombies will continue the Dark Aether storyline, from where it left off in Black Ops Cold War. At the end of that game, the heads of Requiem were incarcerated as Richtofen was revealed to be the director of Requiem. Black Ops 6 Zombies re-introduces us to these characters five years later in 1991.

For the first time since Black Ops 4 Zombies, Black Ops 6 has a set crew of characters (pictured above) fans will play as. This new crew includes three familiar faces from Requiem; Weaver, Dr. Grey, and Major Carver. These characters spoke to the player via radio in Black Ops: Cold War Zombies, but are now playable in Black Ops 6. This crew is rounded out by a fourth brand-new character, named Maya.

It has been confirmed that players will also be able to play as their Operators in Black Ops 6 Zombies, should they so choose. This means that characters from the Black Ops story such as Adler, Park and Woods will be playable in Zombies. There are also some Zombies characters available as Operators from the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6. The Brutus and Klaus Operators, who fans will remember as NPCs from Mob of the Dead and Mauer Der Toten respectively, will be playable as well.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Maps

Black Ops 6 Zombies will have two Round-Based maps at launch. The one we’ve seen the most of so far is called Terminus. Terminus is set in a Blacksite on a remote island in the Far East during a stormy night. This map has been described to influencers who recently attended Treyarch Studios before the reveal. A COD Zombies News account on X (formerly Twitter) made a mega-thread of all the news. In it, they reported that Terminus is the more complex of the two maps available at launch. It seems as though this map will have far more story significance as well. This map has a gloomy atmosphere, with everything covered in rain and overgrown moss.

The second map arriving at launch is called Liberty Falls. Liberty Falls has been referenced before in Intel in Modern Warfare Zombies. Liberty Falls is set at the same time as Terminus, and seemingly does not have a set crew. Players are sent in to investigate and contain an Outbreak in a small town in West Virginia. This map has a very different atmosphere compared to Terminus. It has been described as a more simple map, based off the real life town of Harper’s Ferry. The map is set during the day in a 1990’s era American town. It’s said to feature a Blockbuster-esque video store, motel, gas station, a bowling alley, church, and more.

Fans may have already gotten a look at this map, or at the very least some of its assets. The Black Ops 6 Direct featured quite a bit of Multiplayer gameplay. One of the MP Maps shown off seems to also feature Liberty Falls. There were several vehicles with logos bearing the name of the town, and the video store (pictured above) was visible as well.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Gameplay

Fans were treated to a brief snippet of Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay at the Direct. Treyarch also released additional details to the press, which gives us some indication of how the next era of Call Of Duty Zombies will play. Many of the features fans have come to expect from the mode will return. The Call of Duty Blog announcing the new game details some of what to expect. The new Round-Based maps are described as having plenty of upgrades and power-ups to help fans survive, but reminds them the hordes can quickly become overwhelming.

Development of these new maps seems to be focused on replayability. From the sounds of it, fans will have lots to unlock and uncover. As expected, power-ups will return, along with the inclusion of some new ones. Wonder-Weapons, Perks, Traps, and many other features signature to the Zombies gameplay loop seem to be present.

While Treyarch hasn’t revealed too many specifics on Zombies features yet, we do know that Gobblegums will return in Black Ops 6. This system allows players to bring in a pack of several gumballs, which they select before each match. Players can find Gumball machines to dispense them around the map. This system was a major part of Call Of Duty Black Ops 3, but hasn’t appeared since. In that game, players had two types to choose from. The first type, Classics, were unlocked from standard XP progression. These could be used infinitely. The other type, Megas, were finite. To unlock them, players had to spend a currency to try their luck to spin for rare, single-use Gobblegums. This could be earned in-game, or purchased with COD Points.

Treyarch has also confirmed that many of the new gameplay features introduced in Call Of Duty Black Ops 6‘s Campaign and Multiplayer will be present in Zombies. Expect innovations in Weapons, Movement, and the HUD to make their way to Zombies. This includes the title’s new Omindirectional Movement. This new feature allows players to sprint and dive in any direction, for more control over movement than ever before. Fans can look forward to shooting at Hordes of Zombies while diving like Max Payne when the title releases just in time for Halloween.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Releases on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 25th.

