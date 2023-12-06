All Monopoly GO Events, Tournaments, & FAQs

Monopoly GO is filled with events and tournaments that can help players get the cash they need to advance through the mobile title, so we’ve created this page to help tell you what events are currently going on, what’s happened in the past, and our general tips for the game.

Current Events & Tournaments in Monopoly GO

Current Event in Monopoly GO: Winter Wonderland

The “Winter Wonderland” event is currently happening in Monopoly GO until Dec. 10 at 10AM ET, making it one of the longest in recent memory. We’ve compiled a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for “Winter Wonderland” in Monopoly GO, which you can find here. Overall, the event, which sees players collecting Snowflake tokens, is a great one for getting a lot of extra cash.

Current Tournament in Monopoly GO: Mistletoe Tournament

The “Mistletoe” tournament is happening in Monopoly GO until Dec. 7 at 1PM ET. Tournaments are daily events that require you to pick up tokens by landing on Railroads. In the case of the “Mistletoe” tournament, players collect Mistletoe tokens. Creative, I know.

Current Partner Event

At the time of writing, we don’t know for sure when the next partner event in Monopoly GO will be, though I do have some guesses based on current information. Additionally, some players may have an event called “Baking Partners,” provided they’re in Portugal, that is.

Past Events & Tournaments in Monopoly GO

Past Events in Monopoly GO

Twinkle Tree (Dec. 4 – Dec. 6): The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO saw players collecting Ornament tokens to collect a ton of different goodies in the game. Overall, the event was a pretty fun one in the game, and I enjoyed it a lot. You can find a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones that were up for grabs during the “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO here. As it’s part of the winter season, there’s a chance this event may come back again before the year is out.

Heartfelt Holidays (Dec. 1 – Dec. 4): The “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO kicked off the game’s winter season, and shares its name with the current album. As such, there’s a good chance that like past events that bore the album’s name, that this one will come back around again. You can see what rewards, prizes, and milestones that were available during the “Heartfelt Holidays” event in Monopoly GO here.

Uncharted Adventures (Nov. 29 – Dec. 1): “Uncharted Adventures” ended the last season of Monopoly GO and was the final event of the Epic Myths album. In it, players collected Compass tokens to get points. You can find all the rewards, prizes, and milestones that were available as part of “Uncharted Adventures” in Monopoly GO here.

Bows & Bandits (Nov. 26 – Nov. 29): Ever wanted to be the Robin Hood of capitalism? Well, that’s not a thing, but Monopoly GO kind of made it something with the “Bows & Bandits” event! There was a lot to steal from your friends and give to yourself during the event, and you can check out the rewards, milestones, and prizes that were available as part of the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO here.

Epic Myths (Nov. 24 – Nov. 26): The namesake event of last season’s album, “Epic Myths” turned players into their own version of Indiana Jones, albeit one who believed that treasures belonged in their own pockets rather than a museum. Here’s a list of all the prizes, rewards, and milestones that were available as part of “Epic Myths” in Monopoly GO.

Blessed Feast (Nov. 21 – Nov. 24): Taking place over American Thanksgiving, the “Blessed Feast” event in Monopoly GO really did bless players with a feast of riches. An overall enjoyable event and one of the game’s most popular so far, you can find out all the prizes, rewards, and milestones that were available during the event here.

Cranberry Carnival (Nov. 19 – Nov. 21): The “Cranberry Carnival” was another American Thanksgiving-themed event, and it was one that I did the best at. Often, I struggle with Monopoly GO events, but this one was an absolute treat. You can see all the cool rewards, prizes, and milestones I won during the “Cranberry Carnival” in Monopoly GO here.

Creative Accounting (Nov. 15 – Nov. 19): I may not be good at math, but I’m great at creative accounting, apparently! The “Creative Accounting” event in Monopoly GO let players win a lot of different prizes, milestones, and rewards that they might want to hide on their next tax returns, and you can find a list of them here.

Tax Refund (Nov. 13 – Nov. 15): If you’re getting your tax refund in November, that’s a little worrying to me, but you know what. You’ve got to do you. The “Tax Refund” event in was a big one, and I’ve seen it pop up a few times since I started the game. You can read about all the rewards, prizes, and milestones you could get during the “Tax Refund” event in Monopoly GO here.

Singles Night (Nov. 10 – Nov. 13): The “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO was a great chance to win some dollar bills. Overall, the event was another one I succeeded at, and the dice rolls were pretty heartily in my favor. If you want to see all the prizes, rewards, and milestones for the “Singles Night” event in Monopoly GO, you can check them out here.

Wall Street Wonders (Nov. 5 – Nov. 10): Another money-themed event, “Wall Street Wonders” was a pretty great event in the beloved mobile game, and a big part of that is just what you could win. You can find a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones that were available as part of the event here.

Equity Extravaganza (Nov. 3 – Nov. 5): As a writer and editor, the concept of having money is confusing and scary to me, but “Equity Extravaganza” gave me a chance to pretend for once like I was rich. Here’s a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones that were part of the Monopoly GO event.

Jungle Jam (Nov. 1 – Nov 3): The “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO was the first of November, and one that felt entirely unfitting the approaching holiday season. Still, it’s one that had some pretty great stuff to win. You can find all the prizes for the “Jungle Jam” event in Monopoly GO here.

Trick or Treat (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1): Taking place over Halloween, the objectively best day of the year, “Trick or Treat” really was more of the latter than the former. Collecting Jack-‘o-Lantern tokens that time around yielded some great Monopoly GO rewards, and you can find them here.

Spooky Soiree (Oct. 27 – Oct. 30): Like the Monster Mash, the “Spooky Soiree” event was a graveyard bash. Collecting Candle tokens let players win some great prizes, and it’s another one that I really liked. I don’t expect to see it back anytime soon, but if you want to know what was available, here’s a list of rewards for the Monopoly GO event.

Bewitching Bash (Oct. 23 – Oct. 27): One of the longest events I’ve seen in Monopoly GO, “Bewitching Bash” kicked off the lead-up to Halloween and was a great way to win some cash in the game. Although the event itself was mostly just fine to me, I do really love seeing Rich Uncle Pennybags as, for some reason, a witch. You can find that image here, along with the rewards, milestones, and prizes that were part of the event.

Lasso Loops (Oct. 21 – Oct. 23): Sorry, buckos. I’m not a big fan of Western themed events on principle. Regardless, “Lasso Loops” had some pretty great stuff for players to win. You can find a list of all the prizes that you could have earned during the Monopoly GO event here.

Rodeo Riders (Oct. 18 – Oct. 21): Hey there, cowboy. If you want to win a big prize, well, scroll back up this list, because the “Rodeo Riders” event in Monopoly GO ended some time ago, and I don’t expect it to return during the winter. Still, you can find out what you could have won here.

Pumpkin Prowl (Oct. 12 – Oct. 18): “Pumpkin Prowl” in Monopoly GO officially kicked off the Halloween-themed events, and it’s one that I’ll always remember fondly, because it’s when the game really started to click for me. You can read all the rewards that were part of “Pumpkin Prowl” in Monopoly GO here.

Wilderness Retreat (Oct. 10 – Oct. 12): “Wilderness Retreat” was one of several nature-themed events that I expect to come back during the spring, as that’s when it’ll make sense to have again. Overall, it was a pretty strong one. You can read our coverage of the “Wilderness Retreat” event in Monopoly GO here.

Gizmo Gourmet (Oct. 5 – Oct. 10): “Gizmo Gourmet” has come back a few times in Monopoly GO, so expect to see it again sometime soon. You can read our coverage of the event here.

Past Tournaments in Monopoly GO

Snowy Creations: The “Snowy Creations” tournament has recurred several times since the “Heartfelt Holidays” season started in December, and I don’t expect it to go anywhere anytime soon. You can read what the tournament looks like generally here.

Toy Soldiers’: The “Toy Soldiers'” tournament is another competitive event that’s been occurring a lot since December started. Overall, it’s another good one, and you can read my coverage of it here, as it’s been key to succeeding at the main events.

Past Partner Events

Thanksgiving Partners (Nov. 21 – Nov 26): The November partner event in Monopoly GO, “Thanksgiving Partners” saw players teaming up to create their own baking creations with help from some Oven Mitt tokens.

Spooky Car Partners (Oct. 27 – Nov. 1: “Spooky Car Partners” was the October partner event in Monopoly GO and saw players, as the title suggests, building vehicles. These were spooky vehicles in the style of the Munsters. You can read our coverage here.

Monopoly GO FAQs

A lot of people are curious about how many boards there are in Monopoly GO, since the game seems to hold an infinite number. You can read just how many there are here.

Dice rolls are key to succeeding at Monopoly GO, so if you’re looking for how to get more, here’s our advice.

From time to time, mobile games go down, and you may find yourself unable to access them. If you’re wondering if there’s a problem with Monopoly GO, check this article out.

Sending Stars is an important part of succeeding at Monopoly GO, so if you’re not sure how that works, we’ve got a guide for you.

Sometimes, you might find you’re not enjoying someone’s company and want to do away with them. Here’s whether you can block someone in Monopoly GO.

If you’re like me, you hate playing things on your phone. As such, here’s whether you can play Monopoly GO on PC.

Finally, you might be looking to quite or take a break from mobile games for a time. If that’s the case, here’s how to sign out of Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for something else, here’s our entire archive of Monopoly GO articles. Monopoly GO is available on iOS and Android.