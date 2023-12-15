All Santa’s Sprint Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Santa’s Sprint” tournament has returned to Monopoly GO, and that means there are a ton of great prizes and rewards you can win by hitting certain milestones, so I’ve compiled a list of them in this article along with some tips and tricks on how to play.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward and Milestone in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play “Santa’s Spring” in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More “Santa’s Sprint” Tokens Easily
Every Reward and Milestone in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the right milestones in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO. I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|45
|120 Puzzle Piece tokens
|2
|55
|50 Dice Rolls
|3
|80
|Sticker Pack
|4
|90
|140 Puzzle Piece tokens
|5
|120
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|5-minute High Roller
|7
|140
|160 Puzzle Piece tokens
|8
|200
|Sticker Pack
|9
|250
|180 Dice Rolls
|10
|230
|Sticker Pack
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Puzzle Piece tokens
|13
|300
|Sticker Pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|425
|250 Puzzle Piece tokens
|17
|500
|25-minute Mega Heist
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice Rolls
|20
|700
|Sticker Pack
|21
|800
|400 Puzzle Piece tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice Rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|27
|2,000
|25-minute Cash Grab
|28
|2,200
|500 Puzzle Piece tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice Rolls
Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of All Winter Wonderland Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Outside of those milestones, there are also a ton of different rewards you can get for achieving certain ranks in the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament, which I’ve listed below. As a note, Cash is relative to what level you are, and I find these tournaments nearly impossible to win without spending real money.
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote
Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens
Rank 26 – 50: Cash
How the “Santa’s Sprint” Event Works in Monopoly GO
Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Santa’s Hat tokens, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens
Large = +6 tokens
Bankrupt = +8 tokens
From there, the actual number of Santa’s Hat tokens you’ll receive during “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.
When Does the Event End?
The “Santa’s Sprint” event in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 15 at 1PM ET until Dec. 16 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments.
How to Get More “Santa’s Sprint” Tokens Easily
There are a few ways to get more tokens for “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.
Otherwise, you should pay attention to how “Santa’s Sprint” synergizes with the other events going on. Right now, the “Gift Partners” event happening, and you should make a note of where the tokens for that are. If they’re near a Railroad, absolutely increase your dice multiplier, since it increases your chances of a big gain. Otherwise, try and get more dice rolls from the main event, which is currently “Winter Wonderland.”
That’s my advice for succeeding at the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament in Monopoly GO, as well as all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones. Best of luck, and may your Xmas dreams of more dice be bright!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.