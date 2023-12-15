All Santa’s Sprint Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Santa’s Sprint” tournament has returned to Monopoly GO, and that means there are a ton of great prizes and rewards you can win by hitting certain milestones, so I’ve compiled a list of them in this article along with some tips and tricks on how to play.

Every Reward and Milestone in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the right milestones in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO. I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.

Milestone Level Points Required Rewards 1 45 120 Puzzle Piece tokens 2 55 50 Dice Rolls 3 80 Sticker Pack 4 90 140 Puzzle Piece tokens 5 120 90 Dice Rolls 6 150 5-minute High Roller 7 140 160 Puzzle Piece tokens 8 200 Sticker Pack 9 250 180 Dice Rolls 10 230 Sticker Pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Puzzle Piece tokens 13 300 Sticker Pack 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice Rolls 16 425 250 Puzzle Piece tokens 17 500 25-minute Mega Heist 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice Rolls 20 700 Sticker Pack 21 800 400 Puzzle Piece tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice Rolls 27 2,000 25-minute Cash Grab 28 2,200 500 Puzzle Piece tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice Rolls

Outside of those milestones, there are also a ton of different rewards you can get for achieving certain ranks in the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament, which I’ve listed below. As a note, Cash is relative to what level you are, and I find these tournaments nearly impossible to win without spending real money.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote

Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 26 – 50: Cash

How the “Santa’s Sprint” Event Works in Monopoly GO

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Santa’s Hat tokens, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

From there, the actual number of Santa’s Hat tokens you’ll receive during “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

When Does the Event End?

The “Santa’s Sprint” event in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 15 at 1PM ET until Dec. 16 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments.

How to Get More “Santa’s Sprint” Tokens Easily

There are a few ways to get more tokens for “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.

Otherwise, you should pay attention to how “Santa’s Sprint” synergizes with the other events going on. Right now, the “Gift Partners” event happening, and you should make a note of where the tokens for that are. If they’re near a Railroad, absolutely increase your dice multiplier, since it increases your chances of a big gain. Otherwise, try and get more dice rolls from the main event, which is currently “Winter Wonderland.”

That’s my advice for succeeding at the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament in Monopoly GO, as well as all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones. Best of luck, and may your Xmas dreams of more dice be bright!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.