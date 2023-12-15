Video Games

All Santa’s Sprint Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header image for the Santa's Sprint event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly running around dressed up as Santa Claus while a child chases him.

The “Santa’s Sprint” tournament has returned to Monopoly GO, and that means there are a ton of great prizes and rewards you can win by hitting certain milestones, so I’ve compiled a list of them in this article along with some tips and tricks on how to play.

JUMP TO:
Every Reward and Milestone in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play “Santa’s Spring” in Monopoly GO
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More “Santa’s Sprint” Tokens Easily

Every Reward and Milestone in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the right milestones in “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO. I’ve complied a list below based on my experience with the event cross-referenced against the Monopoly Go wiki, which has been a great source of information lately. As usual, you’ll need to get five tokens to actually activate the tournament.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredRewards
145120 Puzzle Piece tokens
25550 Dice Rolls
380Sticker Pack
490140 Puzzle Piece tokens
512090 Dice Rolls
61505-minute High Roller
7140160 Puzzle Piece tokens
8200Sticker Pack
9250180 Dice Rolls
10230Sticker Pack
11260Cash
12275180 Puzzle Piece tokens
13300Sticker Pack
14400Cash
15375275 Dice Rolls
16425250 Puzzle Piece tokens
1750025-minute Mega Heist
18600Cash
19550375 Dice Rolls
20700Sticker Pack
21800400 Puzzle Piece tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice Rolls
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice Rolls
272,00025-minute Cash Grab
282,200500 Puzzle Piece tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice Rolls

Outside of those milestones, there are also a ton of different rewards you can get for achieving certain ranks in the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament, which I’ve listed below. As a note, Cash is relative to what level you are, and I find these tournaments nearly impossible to win without spending real money.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 400 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 350 Puzzle Piece tokens, Emote

Rank 16 – Rank 25: 300 Puzzle Piece tokens

Rank 26 – 50: Cash

How the “Santa’s Sprint” Event Works in Monopoly GO

A header image for the Santa's Sprint event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly running around dressed up as Santa Claus while a child chases him. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones available as part of the Santa's Sprint event in Monopoly GO.

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, players collect tokens, in this case Santa’s Hat tokens, by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. From there, you’ll get a base amount of tokens depending on what happens, which I’ve listed below:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

From there, the actual number of Santa’s Hat tokens you’ll receive during “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO will increase depending on your dice multiplier. Unfortunately, there’s no way I know of to legitimately influence whether you get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown.

When Does the Event End?

The “Santa’s Sprint” event in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 15 at 1PM ET until Dec. 16 at 1PM ET, making it a one-day event, which is common for tournaments.

How to Get More “Santa’s Sprint” Tokens Easily

There are a few ways to get more tokens for “Santa’s Sprint” in Monopoly GO easily. The biggest is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as those are the numbers you are most likely to roll with two dice.

Otherwise, you should pay attention to how “Santa’s Sprint” synergizes with the other events going on. Right now, the “Gift Partners” event happening, and you should make a note of where the tokens for that are. If they’re near a Railroad, absolutely increase your dice multiplier, since it increases your chances of a big gain. Otherwise, try and get more dice rolls from the main event, which is currently “Winter Wonderland.”

That’s my advice for succeeding at the “Santa’s Sprint” tournament in Monopoly GO, as well as all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting the various milestones. Best of luck, and may your Xmas dreams of more dice be bright!

