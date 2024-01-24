All Monopoly GO Winter Games Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO? You’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Games” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get in the Monopoly GO “Winter Games” event, provided you hit the right milestones. In total, there are 14,465 dice rolls available to get, which can help you immensely in the game. As such, I’ve compiled the below list from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the incredibly helpful Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 4 15 Dice Rolls 2 10 3 Pickaxe Tokens 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 20 3 Pickaxe Tokens 5 65 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 5 Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 6 Pickaxe Tokens 10 180 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 10-minute Cash Grab 12 30 Sticker Pack 13 35 7 Pickaxe Tokens 14 40 Cash 15 350 425 Dice Rolls 16 45 11 Pickaxe Tokens 17 65 Sticker Pack 18 100 120 Dice Rolls 19 70 13 Pickaxe Tokens 20 700 Ice Skate 21 80 Cash 22 100 15 Pickaxe Tokens 23 110 Sticker Pack 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 130 19 Pickaxe Tokens 27 140 10-minute Cash Boost 28 150 Sticker Pack 29 160 26 Pickaxe Tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 Dice Rolls 32 250 Cash 33 270 Sticker Pack 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800 Dice Rolls 36 400 30 Pickaxe Tokens 37 500 Sticker Pack 38 650 500 Dice Rolls 39 750 45 Pickaxe Tokens 40 3,000 2,500 Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 42 800 15-minute High Roller 43 1,100 65 Pickaxe Tokens 44 1,200 900 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 Sticker Pack 47 1,400 Cash 48 1,500 75 Pickaxe Tokens 49 6,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack A list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Winter Games “event in Monopoly GO.

How to Play the “Winter Games” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO gives you four tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Winter Games” event will last from Jan. 24 at 10AM until Jan. 27 at approximately 10AM, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

The best way to get dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to do whatever milestones you can, as the rewards often include them. In general, it’s good practice to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. Otherwise, the “Jungle Treasures” minigame that’s currently going on is a great way to get more dice rolls. You can also check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

Regardless, that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO. Make sure to go for gold!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile