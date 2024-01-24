Video Games

All Monopoly GO Winter Games Rewards & Milestones, Listed

By
0
A header for the Winter Games event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly and two friends on a skating rink.

Looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO? You’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos
JUMP TO:
Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Games” in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play the “Winter Games” Event in Monopoly GO
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More Dice Rolls

Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Games” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get in the Monopoly GO “Winter Games” event, provided you hit the right milestones. In total, there are 14,465 dice rolls available to get, which can help you immensely in the game. As such, I’ve compiled the below list from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the incredibly helpful Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1415 Dice Rolls
2103 Pickaxe Tokens
310Sticker Pack
4203 Pickaxe Tokens
565100 Dice Rolls
6155 Pickaxe Tokens
720Cash
820Sticker Pack
9256 Pickaxe Tokens
10180225 Dice Rolls
112510-minute Cash Grab
1230Sticker Pack
13357 Pickaxe Tokens
1440Cash
15350425 Dice Rolls
164511 Pickaxe Tokens
1765Sticker Pack
18100120 Dice Rolls
197013 Pickaxe Tokens
20700Ice Skate
2180Cash
2210015 Pickaxe Tokens
23110Sticker Pack
24120Cash
251,1001,200 Dice Rolls
2613019 Pickaxe Tokens
2714010-minute Cash Boost
28150Sticker Pack
2916026 Pickaxe Tokens
30900Cash
31175180 Dice Rolls
32250Cash
33270Sticker Pack
34300Cash
352,0001,800 Dice Rolls
3640030 Pickaxe Tokens
37500Sticker Pack
38650500 Dice Rolls
3975045 Pickaxe Tokens
403,0002,500 Dice Rolls
41900Sticker Pack
4280015-minute High Roller
431,10065 Pickaxe Tokens
441,200900 Dice Rolls
452,500Cash
461,200Sticker Pack
471,400Cash
481,50075 Pickaxe Tokens
496,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
A list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Winter Games “event in Monopoly GO.

How to Play the “Winter Games” Event in Monopoly GO

A header for the Winter Games event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly and two friends on a skating rink. The image is part of a guide to all the rewards and milestones in the Monopoly GO Winter Games event.

The “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO gives you four tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Winter Games” event will last from Jan. 24 at 10AM until Jan. 27 at approximately 10AM, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

The best way to get dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to do whatever milestones you can, as the rewards often include them. In general, it’s good practice to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. Otherwise, the “Jungle Treasures” minigame that’s currently going on is a great way to get more dice rolls. You can also check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

Regardless, that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO. Make sure to go for gold!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan