All Monopoly GO Winter Games Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO? You’ve come to the right place.
Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Games” in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are a ton of great rewards and prizes you can get in the Monopoly GO “Winter Games” event, provided you hit the right milestones. In total, there are 14,465 dice rolls available to get, which can help you immensely in the game. As such, I’ve compiled the below list from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the incredibly helpful Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|4
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|20
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|5
|65
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|20
|Sticker Pack
|9
|25
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|10
|180
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|12
|30
|Sticker Pack
|13
|35
|7 Pickaxe Tokens
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|350
|425 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|11 Pickaxe Tokens
|17
|65
|Sticker Pack
|18
|100
|120 Dice Rolls
|19
|70
|13 Pickaxe Tokens
|20
|700
|Ice Skate
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|15 Pickaxe Tokens
|23
|110
|Sticker Pack
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,100
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|26
|130
|19 Pickaxe Tokens
|27
|140
|10-minute Cash Boost
|28
|150
|Sticker Pack
|29
|160
|26 Pickaxe Tokens
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 Dice Rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|270
|Sticker Pack
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|2,000
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|37
|500
|Sticker Pack
|38
|650
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|750
|45 Pickaxe Tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack
|42
|800
|15-minute High Roller
|43
|1,100
|65 Pickaxe Tokens
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|47
|1,400
|Cash
|48
|1,500
|75 Pickaxe Tokens
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the “Winter Games” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO gives you four tokens for landing on any of the corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “Winter Games” event will last from Jan. 24 at 10AM until Jan. 27 at approximately 10AM, making it a three-day event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
The best way to get dice rolls in Monopoly GO is to do whatever milestones you can, as the rewards often include them. In general, it’s good practice to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. Otherwise, the “Jungle Treasures” minigame that’s currently going on is a great way to get more dice rolls. You can also check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.
Regardless, that’s our list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the “Winter Games” event in Monopoly GO. Make sure to go for gold!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile