Der Wundefizz is a super helpful utility in Call of Duty Zombies. This vending machine allows players to purchase every Perk in one place, including ones without their own machine on the map. Here’s where to find Wunderfizz on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Where Is Der Wunderfizz Machine on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6? Answered

Der Wunderfizz is located in a special area of Liberty Falls, known as “The Alamo.” This is where the townsfolk and Project Janus made their last stand against the Zombie Outbreak in this West Virginian town. As such, it houses several valuable items to aid players in their survival, including an Ammo Cache, Arsenal Machine, and Der Wunderfizz itself.

“The Alamo” is located on the roof of the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan Bank building. To get there, head to the bank entrance on the West Main Street side of the building, near the Fuller’s Liberty Lanes bowling alley. There is an orange panel to the left of the door, just under an American flag. Hold the interact button, and it will unlock access to a rope that can be used to ascend to the roof. Once up there, Der Wundefizz can be found along the side of the roof facing back toward the spawn room. However, you may not have Der Wunderfizz spawned in your match yet. Thankfully, there is a fairly straightforward way to fix this problem.

How To Unlock Der Wunderfizz in Liberty Falls

The current iteration of the Wunderfizz machine was introduced back in 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. It was readily available in that game, meaning players often ignored the normal Perk-a-Cola Machines entirely. To balance this out, Treyarch has made it so Der Wunderfizz must be unlocked in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

On Liberty Falls and Terminus, Der Wunderfizz is only available after reaching Round 25. It will spawn right at the start of this round and will be available in “The Alamo.”

And that’s how to find Wunderfizz on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

