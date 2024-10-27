While the Liberty Falls Easter egg is fairly straightforward, there are still some scavenger hunts players will have to go on. One of them is to look for the LTG parts. Here’s how to build the LTG in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Prerequisites and Required Gear for the LTG in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Before players can start going after the LTG directly, a few boxes must be checked first. The first is simply to start the enter the Dark Aether. To do this, head to the church where Pack-A-Punch is located at the very back of the map. Once inside the Dark Aether area of the map, hold your interact button on the big machine along the wall. This will start some dialogue and initialize the Easter egg.

The three parts required to build the LTG are out of reach. Thankfully, Liberty Falls’ Wonder Weapon is here to help. The Jet Gun (AKA the Thrustodyne M23) can suck in zombies, as well as parts required for the Easter egg. To get the Jet Gun, players have a few options. The Jet Gun can be gained from the Mystery Box, and it also has a small quest to get three parts to build it in the motel. Once you have the Jet Gun, you can get after the three parts needed for the LTG.

Where To Find the Three LTG Parts

As mentioned, the LTG has three parts that need to be collected with the Jet Gun, but they can done in any order. The first is within the Dark Aether. Face away from the Pack-A-Punch Machine and look up to the second-story balcony where Dr. Panos delivers his monologues. The first part is floating above the railing (pictured above).

LTG Part 2

The second part is by far the trickiest to get. This is located in a second-story window of the Buzz’s Cuts barber shop near Speed Cola. To get the right angle to suck it up with the Jet Gun, you’ll need to do a little parkour. Climb onto the roof of the Buzz’s Cuts building and jump from there onto the white box truck. Face the barbershop and suck up the part in the open window on the second story pictured above. Since it is relatively far away, you’ll need to hold down the trigger for a few seconds to get the part, so make sure your Jet Gun has plenty of ammo.

LTG Part 3

Thankfully, the third part of the LTG is much more straightforward than the last. This part is located in Olly’s Comic Shop. Head to the comic shop and look up at the ceiling. There is a section where several ceiling tiles are missing, and the final LTG part is floating up there. Just like the others, suck this part up with your Jet Gun.

Where To Build the LTG in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Now that you have all the parts for the LTG, you need to find a place to assemble it. This is done at a workbench on the roof of the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan Bank. To get to the roof, hold to interact with the orange panel by the front entrance of the bank facing Fuller’s Liberty Lanes. This will open access to a rope that you can take to climb or repel to and from the roof. Hold to interact and use the ascender, which will take you to the roof. The workbench (pictured above) will be on the other side of the roof.

And that’s how to build the LTG in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

