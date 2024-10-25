How to Get the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Jet Gun (AKA Thurstodyne M23) was a much maligned Wonder Weapon back in the days of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Here in Black Ops 6, the weapon fares much better. Here’s how to get the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Jet Gun in the Mystery Box

Like most Wonder Weapons in Call of Duty Zombies, the Jet Gun is available from the Mystery Box. While players will need to gamble 950 of their earned points for a chance at getting the Wonder Weapon, there are a few ways to improve your odds.

Some of the Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 help players improve their odds of getting Wonder Weapons from the Mystery Box. Immolation Liquidation can spawn a Fire Sale. This power up makes the box temporarily spawn in several locations around the map, and it is available to spin for 10 points instead of 950. Re-Spin cycle can also even the odds, as it will re-roll an undesired weapon into one of equal or higher rarity. This is especially helpful as the rounds progress, since the Mystery Box becomes more likely to give out weapons of a higher Rarity.

One of the best Gobblegums in all of Black Ops 6 is Wunderbar! This Gobblegum guarantees that the next weapon awarded by the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon. While it could still be a Ray Gun, a 50-50 chance of getting the Jet Gun is still far higher than the average box spin. Even still, there is another guaranteed way to get the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls.

How to Build the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls

Liberty Falls has a short quest players can complete to build the Jet Gun. It is important to note however that since it is technically a part of the Main Quest Easter Egg, doing some things out of order can break the quest. To try and prevent this, be sure to head to inside the church and interact with the big machine before and after Dr. Panos’ monologue, then you can begin the quest, which will require you to find three parts for the Jet Gun.

How to Get the Pressure Gauge for the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls

One of the parts required to build the Jet Gun is a Pressure Gauge. To make it, you’ll first need a valve. The valve can be found at the Floral Shop close to the Speed Cola machine behind the Liberty Falls Savings & Loan Bank. It can be a bit tricky to find, so just strafe along the exterior of the building looking into the shop and spam the interact button. You will get a notification in your HUD once it’s picked up.

Once you have the Valve, take it to Fuller’s Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley. Melee the panel inside the Bowling Alley, and attach the Valve to it by holding the action button. Turn it into the bar is full, and then it will drop the Pressure Gauge.

How to Get the Handbrake for the Jet Gun

The next part players will need to get is the handbrake. This is located inside of a locked shed. There is a specific Zombie which spawns near the graveyard next to the Church who has the key to the shed. This is called the Groundskeeper. He is named as such above his head on his health bar. He has a unique model with a stereotypical farmer outfit. Once you kill the Groundskeeper Zombie, pick up the key he drops.

The key opens a small shed near the graveyard. Head down the alley to the left of the AK-74 Wall Buy to get in the backyard of the house there. The backyard has a workbench which can be used to craft support. Next to it, you’ll find the little wooden shed. To open it, simply hold the interact button once you have the key and it will open up with the part available to grab inside.

How to Get the Wires for the Jet Gun

The wires for the Jet Gun can be found inside of the Radio House Electronics Superstore, located across from Olly’s Comic Shop. This building isn’t normally accessible. However, using the Mangler Canon Support can blast the doors open. While the Mangler Canon can be found as loot, it is best to craft it with 1,250 Salvage so you don’t have to wait for RNG luck to find the item. If you’re short on Salvage, head to the Bank Vault and look out for Loot Keys to open the lockboxes inside, which can reward Salvage.

Once inside, hold the interact button to search the piles of debris on the floor. One of them will spawn the wires. Pick those up for the final Jet Gun part.

Where to Build the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls

The parts you’ve collected can be added to a work-in-progress Jet Gun model within the Motel. Head to the second story of the motel, and approach the room next to 203. Zombies will burst open the door and come out of the room. Kill them, enter the room, and add your parts to the Thurstodyne M23 at the workbench and claim your free Jet Gun.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy