How To Do the Bowling Easter Egg in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies always has its fair share of Easter eggs for players to discover, and Black Ops 6 is no exception. Liberty Falls has plenty, including a mini-game that’s pretty hard to unlock. Here’s how to do the bowling Easter egg in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

How To Find All the Bowling Shoes in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6

In order to unlock the bowling mini-game in Liberty Lanes, you have to find five pairs of bowling shoes that are hidden around the map and destroy them. They’re not especially hard to locate, but it’s going to take a few rounds, as they’re not all the starting area. Here are all of the bowling shoe locations:

Gas Station

The first pair of bowling shoes is in the gas station you spawn on. Drop off the building and head to the open window, with the shoes sitting on top of the counter.

Frank’s Hardware

Just down the street from the spawn is Frank’s Hardware, which is a bit of a mess. The shoes can be found on the right side of the store, sitting on a shelf that’s seen better days.

House Under the Zipline

Once you open a few doors, you’ll have access to the church and its cemetery, which has a zipline inside of it. Head to the zipline and walk over to the building right under it. The bowling shoes are sitting under a chair in the Black Ops 6 location.

Cemetery

Speaking of the cemetery, another pair of shoes is hanging all the way in the back next to the Level III Armor upgrade. Head to the opening next to it, and you’ll see the bowling attire hanging from a tree.

Benson Burial Services

The final pair of shoes is in Benson Burial Services, which is right across the street from Liberty Lanes. They’re pretty hard to miss, sitting on top of a coffin on the left side of the store.

How To Play the Bowling Mini-Game in Black Ops 6 & Complete the Dark Ops Challenge

When all of the shoes are destroyed, you’ll be transported into Liberty Lanes. There are plenty of zombies running around, but you need to ignore them and head to the bunny in the middle of the room. It will spawn a bowling ball and allow you to play a quick game.

However, it’s not about knocking the pins over but rather taking out all the zombies. The more zombies you kill, the better the rewards will be. There’s also a Dark Ops challenge connected to the mini-game that will earn you a Calling Card if you score over 300.

And that’s how to do the bowling Easter egg in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

