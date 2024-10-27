How To Do the Aetherella Easter Egg & Get the World Domination Achievement in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Treyarch’s Call of Duty Zombies mode is well known for its Easter eggs, and Black Ops 6 is no exception. One of the wildest in Black Ops 6 allows players to briefly play as the Aetherella superhero and earn the “World Domination” achievement. Here’s how to do it.

Who Is Aetherella in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Aetherella is a fictional superhero character in Black Ops 6 Zombies. She is inspired by Samantha Maxis and is the main centerpiece of the Comic Shop in Liberty Falls, with a life-size statue of the character inside the store, which can shoot lasers from its eyes to kill zombies. Liberty Falls has a neat side Easter egg that allows players to wield this power themselves, albeit briefly.

How To Become Aetherella & Play as a Superhero in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To begin the side quest to play as Aetherella, players will need to get a Jet Gun (AKA Thrustodyne M23). This Wonder Weapon can be found in the Mystery Box. However, for a more direct way to get the Wonder Weapon without relying on RNG luck, be sure to build the Jet Gun.

Once you have the Jet Gun, you’ll need to find several small Aetherlla staue around Liberty Falls and suck them up with the Wonder Weapon.

Where to Find the Aetherella Statues in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The biggest group of the Aetherlla statues is in the Comic Shop itself. Check the shelves and corners until you find all four figures in the room. Then, suck them up with your Jet Gun.

Motel Statue

There is an Aetherella Statue on the Motel sign to the left of the “M” letter (pictured above).

Liberty Lanes Statue

There is an Aetherella Statue on top of the Liberty Lanes sign (pictured above). Jump onto the bus next to it to a good clear angle to make sure you see it.

Church Statue

There is also an Aetherlla statue at the church. It is on an exterior window on the right side of the main door, on the windowsill of the left window in the image above.

Brick Building Statue

There is a Black Ops 6 Aetherella statue on the second-story window of the brick building pictured above located on an AC window unit. While the figure can be viewed from the ground, you’ll need to shoot at it with the Jet Gun from the roof of the building across the street from it.

Rooftop Statue

The final Aetherella Statue is between two AC Units on a rooftop. To get sight of it, get to the roof of the Liberty Falls Saving and Loan Bank (AKA “The Alamo”), clear the debris in the sandbags, jump down, and fire your Jet Gun at the two AC units on the building across. The angle on this can be a bit tricky, so move more toward the left and angle inward to make sure the statue is absorbed.

Once you interact with the last of the statues, the trophy will pop, the game’s POV will shift to first person, and your Operator will turn into a life-sized Aetherella Statue like the one in Olly’s comics. This will last about a couple of minutes, and while in this mode, your weapons will be replaced by an extremely powerful laser eye attack.

And that’s how to do the Aetherella Easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

