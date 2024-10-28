How To Catch the Here and There Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During your last friendship quest with Nala, you will need to catch a new fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s what you need to know to catch the Here and There Fish so you can complete your quest and learn a new recipe.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Here and There Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Here and There Fish will only be available once you complete most of the Here and There and Back Again quest with Nala. This is her Level 10 Friendship Quest, meaning you’ll need to rank your friendship all the way up before it begins.

Nala’s Here and There and Back Again quest involves figuring out how to seal the mysterious rifts between the Valley and the Here and There. Along with Nala, you will need to talk to Ursula to gain insight into the Lioness Statues that used to protect the value so you can repair them.

Once you fix all three statues and restore them to their rightful locations in The Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust, and Sunlit Plateau, your quest for the Here and There Fish begins.

It turns out that the strange, disappearing fish that appeared when the rifts opened didn’t vanish when you closed the rifts – instead, it became more solid. Upon learning this, Nala suggests you try catching one to see if it can provide food for the valley.

At this point, you will be able to catch your first Here and There Fish. Note that you will need to have unlocked Remy to fully finish this quest, as you’ll need his taste buds to decide what to do once you’ve caught the fish.

Where To Catch the Here and There Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

While earlier parts of this quest required you to fish in specific regions affected by the rifts, the Here and There Fish isn’t locked to any specific area. Instead, the fish can be found during specific times of day – the morning and evening.

How do you know when to fish? The time in Disney Dreamlight Valley is based on the local time for the console or PC you’re playing on, so you’ll need to check that clock to confirm it’s set to your local time.

Morning in the game is 6 AM to 9 AM, while evening is considered 6 PM to 9 PM. During one of these time windows, cast your rod anywhere in the valley to catch the Here and There Fish. You don’t need to cast at any specific color ripple to catch the fish, but it may take a few tries before you pull one in. I caught my first one in the Frosted Heights, in one of the smaller pools.

After you catch the first one and take it to Remy, you’ll unlock the Lioness Feast recipe. You can continue to catch Here and There Fish in the valley in the mornings and evenings to prepare this four-star meal even after completing the Here And There and Back Again quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy