How To Get Timon & Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s time to head back to Disney Dreamlight Valley because the game has added more features in its free October update. Of course, the most important question is who is coming to the valley this time? The answer is Timon and Pumbaa, and here’s how to get them!

How to Unlock Timon & Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Timon and Pumbaa are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of the October 9 Jungle Getaway update. Unlike Tiana, who was a quick and easy quest low on Dreamlight requirements, Timon and Pumbaa will be tricky to get if you’re not fully caught up with previous The Lion King content.

If you’re wondering why you’re not yet able to unlock Timon and Pumbaa in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to do before you can recruit them to your neighborhood.

Unlock Lion King Realm

First things first, the Lion King realm will need to be unlocked. This door is on the second floor of the castle, with the iconic painting of Simba on the front.

If you haven’t yet unlocked this realm, it will cost 10,000 Dreamlight to do so. If you’ve already unlocked the realm and recruited Nala and Simba to the valley, you can skip on down to begin the main quest to unlock Timon and Pumbaa.

Complete Nala and Simba Quests

After unlocking the realm, you will also need to fully complete both Nala and Simba’s questlines to bring them to the Valley.

Nala’s quest is called Eyes in the Dark and is relatively straightforward. You’ll need to help her chase off the hyenas and reunite with Simba. Then, place Pride Rock in Dreamlight Valley, which will bring Nala to the valley.

After that, you’ll need to head back to the Lion King realm to find Simba. His quest is called Stars to Guide Us and involves helping him reconnect with his memories and leave the Realm better than he found it. Once you complete this quest, Simba will move to the valley. Now, you’re almost ready to unlock Timon and Pumbaa.

Level Up Friendship with Simba & Nala

Just getting Simba and Nala into the valley isn’t quite enough to unlock the Timon and Pumbaa quest. You will need to put in some time leveling up your friendship and completing friendship quests with both of the lions until you reach Level 10.

If you’re just now unlocking the Lion King realm, this will require a bit of a time investment. Hanging out with them and doing their assigned activities can help you level friendship quickly, unlock new quests, and get to Level 10 friendship sooner.

Talk to Simba to Start Finding Old Friends Quest

Once you’ve reached Level 10 Friendship and completed all quests with both Simba and Nala, you should see a new quest icon appear over Simba. Talk to him, and you’ll be able to begin a quest called Finding Old Friends.

This will have you headed back to the Lion King realm to check on Simba’s old friends. When you arrive, you will work through a series of three total quests before Timon and Pumbaa join you in the Valley. Like most quests to unlock characters in their respective realms, the tasks aren’t difficult but will require grinding for items like gemstones, wood, and iron.

Once you complete the quests, Timon and Pumbaa will come to live in Disney Dreamlight Valley. And no worries, you don’t need to find space for yet another massive house. These two are happy to say Hakuna Matata and move on in.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

