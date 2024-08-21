How To Get Tiana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tiana is available in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of the Dapper Delights update. That means you can bring her and her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, to the valley – after completing a quest, of course!

How To Start the Quest to Get Tiana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While you recruit many new characters by unlocking the doors in the Palace, getting Tiana in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a little different. When you boot up the game for the first time after installing the Dapper Delights update, you’ll have a letter from Remy. He’s spotted a mysterious cookbook in the Glade of Trust, and he needs your human help to take a closer look.

Head to the Glade of Trust and search near the pond by the fountain to find the open cookbook glittering on the ground.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Pick it up, and you’ll receive a quest notification suggesting you take it to Remy. Head to Chez Remy to talk with our favorite little chef to begin the quest path to unlock Tiana and bring her to the valley.

How To Complete the A Taste for Literature Quest to Get Tiana in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you chat with Remy, you will officially begin the A Taste for Literature quest path. Ending your initial conversation with him will cause a memory to drop, which you’ll need to pick up to progress the quest.

Quick note: my game froze the first time I tried to look at the memory, but I was able to return and pick it up with no issues after rebooting.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The memory shows four Dreamlight Valley residents enjoying a delicious Cajun meal at a picnic. Those characters are Merlin, Mickey, Moana, and Remy. Talk to Remy, and he’ll suggest you speak with the other three to help you recreate the recipe from the cookbook.

Talking to each of them reveals the ingredients you need to recreate Tiana’s dish – Merlin tells you about Enchanted Chili Peppers, Mickey remembers the dish having rice, and Moana reveals the need for onions.

Next up, you’ll need to collect the ingredients for the recipe. Those items are:

Rice

Shrimp

Onions

Enchanted Chili Pepper (Merlin gives you this one)

Milk

If you’re missing any of these items, you’ll need to gather them before you can progress on your quest to bring Tiana to the valley. Rice and Onions are both crops you can plant after buying seeds at Goofy’s stalls in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor, respectively. You can catch Shrimp from blue bubbles at Dazzle Beach. Finally, you can buy Milk from Remy in the Chez Remy kitchen.

Once you have these ingredients, your next step is to cook the dish.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Prepare the Enchanted Shrimp Étouffée by following the recipe, which will be at the top of your cookbook in the quest recipe area. Then, you’ll need to share it with everyone from the original memory to uncover the chef behind the dish. That means taking a sample to Remy, Mickey, Moana, and Merlin. I recommend leaving Merlin for last because he’s got a crucial memory for the final step of the quest.

Once you talk to Merlin after sharing the dish around, he will remember that he lent Tiana a magic cookbook. Suspecting she’s trapped inside, Merlin works his magic to free Tiana, and she will join the valley just like that!

Once Tiana appears, you’ve got a few steps to fully wrap up the A Taste for Literature Quest. You’ll need to place Tiana’s house in the valley, wherever you choose. It costs 5000 Coins to fully unlock it using the Scrooge McDuck sign.

After building Tiana’s house, return the Enchanted Cookbook to her for safekeeping. That wraps up the quest and leaves you to enjoy the next entries in Tiana’s story as she rejoins Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now.

