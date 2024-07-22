Where To Get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The gift of nostalgia keeps on giving with Disney Dreamlight Valley, as new updates add more familiar characters to befriend. Some additions, like the Lucky Dragon update, also add new materials to collect. Here’s how to get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Get Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlike many materials, Wrought Iron can’t be harvested or mined in the wild. It is a quest reward item added in the Lucky Dragon update, available through working with Remy on his Remy’s Special Deliveries quests.

These repeatable quests involve making deliveries using Chez Remy Mobile, which you’ll first need to unlock. Once you complete the main Chez Remy Mobile questline, you’ll continue to get Wrought Iron as a reward for bringing favorite meals to citizens in the Valley.

Initially, you will get six pieces of Wrought Iron from Remy when working through the first set of Chez Remy Mobile quests. After that, you will receive a small amount of Wrought Iron for completing these daily repeatable quests – usually about two pieces of Wrought Iron per quest.

Wrought Iron can be used to craft some of the exciting new items that came along with the update, including new Parisian-style furniture for Chez Remy.

How To Unlock Chez Remy Mobile & Special Delivery Quests

Screenshot by The Escapist

Chez Remy mobile is a feature from the Lucky Dragon update, which adds a mobile delivery service for Remy’s restaurant. It’s also the only way you can currently get Wrought Iron in the game.

Before you can make mobile deliveries, you’ll have to unlock Chez Remy Mobile. This happens by completing the Bon Appetit quest with Remy. If this questline isn’t starting for you, try increasing your friendship level with Remy and making sure to tie up previous quest lines with the Little Chef.

The Bon Appetit quest involves making and delivering food items for a few of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s residents, including Elsa, Belle, Nala, and Ariel. Given these characters’ essential role in the quest, you will likely not be able to complete the Bon Appetit quest until you have invited all of these Disney favorites to your village.

Once you complete the Bon Appetit startup quest, you will be able to continue making deliveries for Chez Remy mobile to earn more Wrought Iron. You’ll be able to claim a new Chez Remy delivery – and more Wrought Iron – once per day. We may see more ways to earn Wrought Iron in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future, but for now, this is your best bet if you need it to craft that key item for a quest or decor.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.

