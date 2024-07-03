Where to Find Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While exploring Mulan’s camp in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you might notice a chest that can only be opened with Mulan’s Key. You can only find the key during a specific quest, so let’s break down where you can get it and find out what’s in the chest.

Recommended Videos

When Can You Get Mulan’s Key in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

If you’re like me, you wanted to know what was in that golden chest the moment you noticed it in Mulan’s camp. This might make you want to search for the magic key right away, but you won’t be able to find it until the Clearing the Road Quest.

Clearing the Road is the final quest in Mulan’s Realm and will become available only after you complete the rest of the quest series, including training and fortifying the camp. You’ll also need to briefly head back to Dreamlight Valley to place Mulan and Mushu’s house to unlock this quest.

Finding Mulan’s key not only secures your new dragon villager, it also gives you a special item. The key only spawns in the realm once Mushu realizes he’s lost it, so don’t bother searching around for it until the proper moment.

Where You Can Find Mulan’s Key

Once Mushu requests your help looking for the key, it will spawn as a sparkly item on the ground just outside the training camp. All you have to do is find the correct spot, near the three wagons at the edge of the realm.

To find the key, head out of the training camp area into the space where you helped clean the landslide and build the fence earlier. The carts you’re looking for are just a short distance away from the wall you helped Mushu build. You should easily spot the sparkling key on the ground right beside the carts, as in the below image.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Simply interact with the key to pick it up, then head back to camp to give it to Mushu. Once you do, he’ll open the chest and give you the final gift for the Mulan’s Realm quest path — the Defender’s Sword furniture decoration.

After that, simply head back to Dreamlight Valley and Mushu will officially join your village along with Mulan.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy