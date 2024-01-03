While Disney Dreamlight Valley is a feel-good game, you can’t forget your most powerful ability: A stacked wallet. Given the amount of content on offer in Gameloft’s life-sim, you must understand how to make plenty of money quickly. Here are the best ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Wish Upon a Sale

This should go without saying, but the most obvious (and easy) way to make a load of cash is by selling the various items you acquire around the Valley. Despite how simple it is to hand over every single flower and fish you find, you really want to hone in on the items that provide the biggest return on your time investment.

Okra and Onions All Day

Starting with seeds, the two best growable products you can acquire early in Dreamlight Valley are Okra and Onions. The former can be purchased from Goofy’s Glade of Trust shop, while the latter can be picked up from the Forest of Valor stall. Okra is a little bit of a steep investment, costing 135 coins per seed. While Goofy may seem to be running a serious racket on these things, when you harvest them, you’ll realize how generous he’s being with those prices. A single Okra seed will yield three Okra, each of which can be sold for 114 coins. That means a single seed will net you 342 coins in revenue, which is a profit margin of 207 coins.

Onions offer a similar dynamic since those seeds can be purchased for 50 coins, and while they may only yield a single vegetable, that delicious root can then be sold for 170 coins. If the farm life beckons, it’s highly recommended that you prioritize these two crops.

Enlist Some Help

While maxing out your friendship levels with everyone in the Valley is a no-brainer (and should also yield some good rewards), you might not be aware of the game-changing effects of a companion. Requesting that one of your closest allies join you in your daily activities not only ensures that you’re not lonely as you toil the lands but also doubles the yield of the various tasks you can complete. Thus, if you enlist the aid of a companion and harvest all the Okra and Onions you so diligently harvested, you’ll be able to pluck out twice as many of your coveted produce.

Cook Your Rare Fish

While you may be tempted to instantly sell off any and all rare fish you manage to reel in, you’re actually better off sitting on them. Selling off cooked meals always yields a better return on investment, meaning that rather than just selling off your catches as meat, you should instead be incorporating them into your dishes. Sure, you could use a common Bass, but if you get a little more creative and swap it out for an Anglerfish or a Fugu Fish, the quality of the dish will end significantly higher. This means you can, obviously, sell it off at a much higher price point. Turns out, fishing isn’t just a relaxing pastime – it’s also an incredibly lucrative business venture.

Get Rid of Those Gems

When you’re not busy farming or fishing, it’s likely that the only other activity in Dreamlight Valley that will take up most of your time is mining the various deposits scattered about. In doing so, you’ll likely come across plenty of gemstones that seem like they’re important items, but in reality, they’re not super special. Sure, they can be used to craft plenty of items, but at the end of the day, they spawn fairly frequently, and they fetch a fantastic price at Goofy’s stores. Don’t bother holding onto them, no matter how sparkly they may be.

Open the Cafe Quickly

If you’re just starting out in Dreamlight Valley, then it’s possible that you haven’t yet had the opportunity to explore some of the game’s many Disney worlds. When Merlin asks you to leap through a portal and save some of your friends, I highly recommend heading to Paris first and recruiting the culinary genius of Remy from Ratatouille. Bringing the talented critter into the valley will allow you to construct his Cafe, which opens up cooking as a means to use the various items you’ve gathered. As stated above, it’s always better to sell a cooked dish than just the ingredients, so get used to being in front of the stove.