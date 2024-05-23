Best Vector .45 ACP loadout in XDefiant

Submachine guns are some of the best options in XDefiant, and the Vector .45 ACP stands out in this category. To make the most of it, though, you need a viable loadout that can help you shred through enemies in close quarters.

XDefiant: Best Vector .45 ACP Loadout

With the Vector .45 ACP, the goal is to ensure the weapon has plenty of mobility and can shred at close range. By default, this submachine gun already has some fantastic stats. Even just adding a Reflex Optic can make this option a machine. Below, you can find all the pieces for this build that make it one of the best in the game.

Best Build for the Vector .45 ACP in XDefiant:

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor

Lightweight Suppressor Front Rail: Pistol Grip

Pistol Grip Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Optic: Reflex

The most important stat for this build is overall ADS speed. Whether it’s pure ADS or sprint-to-fire time, we need to be able to aim lightning-fast. Most of the gunfights on any map will boil down to how well the players move and how fast they can start dishing out damage. For that reason, the Quick Draw Grip and the Pistol Grip are paramount for the Vector. They both add a ton of mobility for aiming while only adding minimal negatives. There might be a bit more horizontal recoil and less stability, but that’s not an issue. The same can be said for the MP5A2.

Our other three attachments are all supporting pieces for the Vector .45 ACP. The Reflex Optic makes this SMG have far less visual recoil. Then we can add the Quick Mag. It increases the reload speed and also adds five more bullets to the magazine. With such a high fire rate, this attachment has a lot of utility and no negatives. Just throw the suppressor on for extra stealth, and the loadout will be ready.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

