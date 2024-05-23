XDefiant might only be in its preseason stage, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of content already. The Mastery Skins are shiny camos that showcase your dedication to XDefiant, but they’re incredibly difficult to get. Here’s how to unlock all Mastery Skins in XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking All Mastery Skins in XDefiant

Fortunately, the process to unlock the three Mastery Skins is quite simple. In order to unlock each skin, all you need to do is reach a specific weapon level with the gun you’re using. At each level interval, you’ll unlock a new Mastery Skin.

However, this is far easier said than done, as weapon levels are earned incredibly slowly in XDefiant. You earn new weapon levels by simply getting kills and assists with a specific gun. This is how you unlock new attachments for the weapon as well.

The three Mastery Skins in XDefiant and the weapon level they require are as follows:

Bronze Skin : Weapon Level 50

: Weapon Level 50 Silver Skin : Weapon Level 75

: Weapon Level 75 Gold Skin: Weapon Level 100

The Gold Mastery Skin in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant

There’s no concrete way to speed up the weapon leveling process aside from getting more kills and playing more with a particular weapon. You can view your current weapon’s level progress by going to the Loadouts menu and looking at the number in the circle next to the weapon. You’re also able to track a weapon’s level by going to the “Mastery” section for a weapon. This is done by clicking on the weapon in the Loadouts menu and scrolling over from the attachments and skins sections.

The Mastery Skins in XDefiant look quite nice, as each skin in vibrant and features a distinct color. However, it’ll be a while before anyone has all the Mastery Skins for each gun in the game.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more