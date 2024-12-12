How to Get Pawmi and Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep confirmed that they’re bringing us another winter holiday event in the sleep tracking game this year, with two new adorable Pokemon debuts to go along with it. In addition to Eevee in a Santa hat, Pokemon Sleep players will soon be able to befriend Pawmi and Alolan Vulpix.

When Do Pawmi and Alolan Vulpix Debut in Pokemon Sleep?

Pawni and Alolan Vulpix make their Pokemon Sleep debut during the December 2024 Holiday Dream Shard Research event, which takes place the week of December 23.

Throughout this event, various bonuses will help players conduct sleep research and acquire bonus Dream Shards. However, the big excitement for most is the boosted chances to encounter newcomers Pawmi and Alolan Vulpix throughout the event week. Like all Pokemon that debut in Pokemon Sleep, the Shiny versions should be available right away, as well.

How To Get Pawmi in Pokemon Sleep

Image via the Pokemon Company

Pawmi will begin spawning at 3 PM on December 23. It appears on the following islands, with a boosted chance during its debut event:

Greengrass Isle

Snowdrop Tundra

Old Gold Power Plant

Pawmi, as well as its evolutions Pawmo and Pawmot, have a Snoozing sleep type. While you can evolve your Pawmi into Pawmo and Pawmot using Candies, you can only study their sleep styles when encountering them in the wild.

Players who get a Snoozing type for their night of Sleep Research will be most likely to encounter Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot. The Snoozing type is a light sleep, though not as surface-level as the Dozing type. This sleep style is generally easy to achieve, as it’s the most common and reflects how most of us naturally rest.

The Balanced Sleep Type, which combines the traits of all three sleep types in fairly equal balance, may also attract Pawmi but since it’s divided among the three types, your odds won’t be as good.

How To Get Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Sleep

Image via The Pokemon Company

Alolan Vulpix will also begin appearing on December 23 at 3 PM. It is the more elusive of the two new Pokemon, and will appear only at the following:

Snowdrop Tundra

Both Alolan Vulpix and its evolved form, Alolan Ninetails, have a Slumbering sleep type.

You’ll truly need to get a deep sleep to boost your likelihood of encountering these ice-type Pokemon. Slumbering is one of the tougher types to get when tracking actual, realistic sleep data, as it requires a very deep sleep that lasts at least 8 hours – not something many people achieve in their day-to-day lives.

Like Pawni, Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetails can also appear with the Balanced Sleep type, but less commonly.

Which Island Should You Choose for The Holiday 2024: Double Dream Shard Research Event?

Image via Select Button & Pokemon Works

If you want to maximize your chances of encountering both Alolan Vulpix and Pawmi, you should head to Snowdrop Tundra during the Winter Holiday 2024 event in Pokemon Sleep. This is the only island where both Pokemon appear.

Snowdrop Tundra can be tricky due to the high team requirements, so players hoping to snag the new arrivals may want to train up their Snowdrop team ahead of time to truly make the most of this winter event.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

