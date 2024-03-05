Pokemon Sleep Shiny Hunting Guide: All Shiny Pokemon & How to Catch Them

You can wake up to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep because Pokemon gather around your research site while you track your sleep. If you’re eager to begin your Shiny hunting journey, it’s helpful to know which Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep, how to catch them, and if any are currently Shiny locked.

How to Find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Image via Select Button

In Pokemon Sleep, you encounter a certain number of sleeping Pokemon overnight when you track sleep with the app. Shiny Pokemon can randomly appear as part of your morning research, a pleasant surprise to wake up to.

As of now, there’s no real way to boost your Shiny odds in the game. That said, the chances of running across a Shiny are a bit better in Sleep than in Pokemon GO. I know I already have a better ratio of Shinies in Pokemon Sleep than I do in GO.

The best way to encounter Shiny Pokemon is to consistently get good sleep using the app and feed your Snorlax three meals a day. Higher drowsy power will attract more Pokemon to your research site, and the more Pokemon you encounter, the more likely you are to see a Shiny one.

Can Snorlax Be Shiny in Pokemon Sleep?

Yes, you can wind up with a Shiny Snorlax at your research site in Pokemon Sleep. This is a rare occurrence since you only get one new Snorlax pal every week, but it is possible.

You don’t ever stick with one Snorlax for the long haul, which means you can’t catch a Shiny Snorlax. However, you can wind up spending time with one for a week at your Research Site through random chance. It gives off a satisfying Shiny sparkle animation every time you log in to the app, but there is no other known benefit of having Shiny Snorlax and no way to keep track of how many you’ve found in the app.

Are Any Pokemon Shiny Locked in Pokemon Sleep?

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are no Shiny-locked Pokemon, which means every Pokemon you can encounter in Pokemon Sleep can be Shiny. The app has a small number of available species compared with longer-running games, with around 125 different Pokemon appearing during sleep research.

It’s possible that some Pokemon will be Shiny-locked as more are added to the game, especially once Legendary Pokemon come to the app. For now, though, anything you can befriend could be Shiny, including Snorlax.

Can You Lose a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

You don’t technically catch Pokemon in Sleep, but befriend them by giving them biscuits. Fill up a Pokemon’s friendship meter, and it will join your research team as a helper. If you want to keep that Shiny Pokemon around, you’ll need to feed it plenty of biscuits.

If you don’t have enough biscuits to fill a Shiny Pokemon’s friendship meter when it appears, you will not be able to add it to your helper team until you encounter another one. So, it’s best to make sure you’ve got plenty of Great Biscuits on hand. Bonus Biscuits also fill up the meter more quickly than Poke Biscuits, so it’s a good idea to use this once-daily bonus on any Shinies you see.

If a Pokemon gets full, you won’t be able to give it any more biscuits and raise its friendship level. So it is possible to see a Shiny, have plenty of biscuits and still not be able to catch it.

It’s frustrating to lose a Shiny, and it seems that Select Button may have heard fan complaints, as Shiny Pokemon seem to appear with the Hungry modifier more frequently than they used to. Hungry Pokemon can be fed more biscuits before you get the dreaded “all full” notification, which means you can’t give that buddy any more snacks for the day.

And those are all the shiny Pokemon and how to catch them in Pokemon Sleep.

Pokemon Sleep is available on iOS and Android.