After you have established your settlement in Manor Lords, you’ll need to start building an army. While you won’t use your army too often, it’s important to have forces you can mobilize in case any bandits or neighboring territories come to fight. Here’s how to hire Mercenaries in Manor Lords.

How to Hire Mercenaries for Your Army in Manor Lords

Mercenaries can only be hired after you click on and view the “Army” tab on the bottom hotbar. You will likely first view this section of Manor Lords after you receive your first Armament Delivery, which occurs after building five Burgage Plots. You can look at the Army tab whenever you want, though.

In the Army tab, you’ll see a large “Plus” icon, which allows you to add a militia to your army. After clicking on the “Plus” sign, you can choose what militia you want to form. There are four types of militias to choose from, including Footmen, Spears, Polearms, and Archers. All of these soldier types need specific Military Equipment before they can be sent into battle, though. While you can fill up any of these militias with citizens from your population, you can also hire Mercenaries to fill them out.

Adding Mercenaries to a militia. Screenshot by The Escapist

This is done by pressing the “hand with coins” icon on the far right of the Army tab. Pressing this button allows you to hire Mercenaries for any available militia you have. Mercenaries are divided into different groups, with some groups being more powerful and established than others. However, the better groups cost more Personal Wealth to hire.

To earn Personal Wealth, you need to establish a Personal Manor and start taxing your citizens. This is the only way to acquire Personal Wealth and set up a Treasury, which is where your wealth is stored. As a note, you need to pay Mercenaries every month, so it’s vital you continually have enough Personal Wealth in the Treasury to compensate the soldiers.

Mercenary Groups in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you progress through Manor Lords, new Mercenary Groups will become available for hire. These new groups could cost more Personal Wealth or be newer to the area and cost less. Of course, the more expensive Mercenary Groups will be more efficient in combat, so it’s up to you to decide which route to take.

Once you’ve chosen a Mercenary Group to hire, you can assign them to a militia and mobilize them whenever you need to fight some bandits or another territory in Manor Lords. Whenever you want to stop paying a Mercenary Group, go to the Army tab and disband whatever militia they are a part of. You can then replace them with another group that you prefer or choose to go with the free soldiers in your population.

