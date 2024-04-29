Manor Lords Mercenaries
Screenshot via Slavic Magic
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Hire Mercenaries for Your Army in Manor Lords

Your army doesn't have to be made up of citizens.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:29 am

After you have established your settlement in Manor Lords, you’ll need to start building an army. While you won’t use your army too often, it’s important to have forces you can mobilize in case any bandits or neighboring territories come to fight. Here’s how to hire Mercenaries in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

How to Hire Mercenaries for Your Army in Manor Lords

Mercenaries can only be hired after you click on and view the “Army” tab on the bottom hotbar. You will likely first view this section of Manor Lords after you receive your first Armament Delivery, which occurs after building five Burgage Plots. You can look at the Army tab whenever you want, though.

In the Army tab, you’ll see a large “Plus” icon, which allows you to add a militia to your army. After clicking on the “Plus” sign, you can choose what militia you want to form. There are four types of militias to choose from, including Footmen, Spears, Polearms, and Archers. All of these soldier types need specific Military Equipment before they can be sent into battle, though. While you can fill up any of these militias with citizens from your population, you can also hire Mercenaries to fill them out.

Adding Mercenaries to a militia. Screenshot by The Escapist

This is done by pressing the “hand with coins” icon on the far right of the Army tab. Pressing this button allows you to hire Mercenaries for any available militia you have. Mercenaries are divided into different groups, with some groups being more powerful and established than others. However, the better groups cost more Personal Wealth to hire.

Related: How to Get Leather in Manor Lords

To earn Personal Wealth, you need to establish a Personal Manor and start taxing your citizens. This is the only way to acquire Personal Wealth and set up a Treasury, which is where your wealth is stored. As a note, you need to pay Mercenaries every month, so it’s vital you continually have enough Personal Wealth in the Treasury to compensate the soldiers.

Mercenary Groups in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you progress through Manor Lords, new Mercenary Groups will become available for hire. These new groups could cost more Personal Wealth or be newer to the area and cost less. Of course, the more expensive Mercenary Groups will be more efficient in combat, so it’s up to you to decide which route to take.

Once you’ve chosen a Mercenary Group to hire, you can assign them to a militia and mobilize them whenever you need to fight some bandits or another territory in Manor Lords. Whenever you want to stop paying a Mercenary Group, go to the Army tab and disband whatever militia they are a part of. You can then replace them with another group that you prefer or choose to go with the free soldiers in your population.

Manor Lords is available now.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to Find the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure
The Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur boss fighting Kril
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: Guides
Guides
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article What Are Gold Mass Outbreaks In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
pokemon go gold outbreaks
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What Are Gold Mass Outbreaks In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure
The Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur boss fighting Kril
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Game Boy Advanced SP in open and closed positions.
Category: Guides
Guides
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
How to Install Game Boy & Nintendo DS Skins on Delta Emulator on iPhone
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 29, 2024
Read Article What Are Gold Mass Outbreaks In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
pokemon go gold outbreaks
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What Are Gold Mass Outbreaks In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.