GO All Out Event: When You Can Catch the Galar Starters in Pokemon GO & All Galar Debuts

The moment Pokemon GO fans who adore Galar have been waiting for is almost here. In an upcoming event, Niantic will release an influx of Pokemon from the Galar region, including the region’s three starters, into Pokemon GO.
When Are the Galar Starters Coming to Pokemon GO?
Shortly after the Max Out season trailer, Niantic let the Scorbunny out of the bag on when we can catch the Galar starters. Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny will debut in Pokemon GO on September 3 as part of the GO All Out event. This event will kick off the start of the new Max Out season, which also begins on September 3.
The GO All Out event runs through September 10th and certain Galarian Pokemon, including the starters, will appear more often in the wild. If this follows the pattern of other debuts, we will continue to see the Galarian starters in the wild after the event — just a bit less often.
The evolved forms of all three starters will also be available starting with this event. For now, it looks like we’ll only find them through evolving the starter Pokemon rather than in wild spawns. None of the Galar starters or their evolutions can be Shiny in Pokemon GO at the time of their debut.
All Galar Pokemon Coming to Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO fans have been dreaming of an event that actually brings new Pokemon to catch, and now we’re getting it. In addition to the Galarian starters, we’ll be able to catch the following debut Pokemon:
Dreepy
Shiny Wooloo
Shiny Skwovet
In addition to spawning in the wild, Dreepy will hatch from 10KM eggs during the event and throughout the Max Out season. Both of Dreepy’s evolved forms will also be available, but only through evolution using Dreepy candies.
All Galarian Forms Hatching from Eggs During the GO All Out Event
While some of these Galarian Pokemon have already been in the game, they will be hatching from eggs throughout the event. That means even more chances to catch the starters from Pokemon Sword and Shield, plus great Shiny hunting for those Galarian forms we’ve had in Pokemon GO for a while.
5 KM Eggs
Grookey
Scorbunny
Sobble
7 KM Eggs
Galarian Meowth
Galarian Ponyta
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Farfetch’d
Galarian Zigzagoon
Galarian Darumaka
Galarian Yamask
Galarian Stunfisk
All of these Pokemon hatching from 7 KM eggs during this event can be shiny.
10 KM Eggs
Dreepy
According to Niantic, there is an “and more!” attached to the 5KM and 10KM egg categories. Whether this means more surprises in store or just other Pokemon from the upcoming season, we don’t yet know.
Regardless, this is one of the more exciting infusions of new Pokemon to catch and evolve that we’ve seen in Pokemon GO in a while.
Published: Aug 27, 2024 11:37 pm