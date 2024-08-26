Pokemon GO Max Out Season Trailer Seemingly Confirms a Popular Region’s Starters

The next season in Pokemon GO is about to begin, and Niantic treated players to a teaser trailer to get us excited for what’s in store. While the Gigantamax news is basically out of the bag, players are excited for another reveal in the form of some familiar Pokemon feet.

Pokemon GO’s official X account shared a quick teaser trailer revealing the name and a few sneaky details for the upcoming season.

Some exciting BIG news is coming to#PokemonGO! 🫨 pic.twitter.com/VINiuj9lTe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 26, 2024

We now know that the new Pokemon GO season will be called Max Out. This is undoubtedly a reference to Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon, which are more or less confirmed to be on their way. The teaser trailer shows an incredibly large Pokemon wandering by, further solidifying fan expectations.

However, we got a sneak peek at something else players have wanted for a while. More little feet scurry across that crosswalk, looking very much like Galar starters Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble. Players have long wondered why these starters still haven’t appeared in Pokemon GO even after the starters from Paldea arrived.

Now, it seems certain we’ll finally be able to add these buddies to our teams in the app. And Galar fans are ready. “GEN 8 STARTERS! YESSS,” says one response, while another adds, “FINALLY OMGG!”

Given that Dynamax is old news, fan reactions to the trailer are focused on these Galar favorites. “FINALLY” seems to be the general vibe, and it seems these long-awaited additions may well renew enthusiasm for the game – at least for a little while. Most players felt underwhelmed by the current Shared Skies season, so “something big” is exactly what we need right now.

Alongside the Galar love, fans have begun speculating about those giant footsteps that follow the starters towards the end. The general consensus seems to be that it’s a Dynamax Wooloo, although one fan helpfully points back to a favorite Pokemon joke from the anime. “Jigglypuff from above,” they insist.

We don’t have long to wait to figure out what’s in store for the Pokemon GO Max Out Season. It officially begins on September 3 and runs through December 3. As of now, Niantic hasn’t announced exact dates for the Gen 8 starters or Dynamax mechanics.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

