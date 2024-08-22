Can Ponyta & Galarian Ponyta Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta are longstanding favorites in Pokemon GO, both for genuine horse Pokemon fans and those who need an easy Excellent throw to hit. But can players Shiny hunt Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon GO?

Can Ponyta Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, Shiny Ponyta has been available in Pokemon GO since 2018. The Shiny version of the fire horse Pokemon swaps the orange flames for blue ones, with a body that’s slightly lighter in color.

Its evolution, Rapidash, can also be Shiny. Since Rapidash doesn’t spawn in the wild, you’ll need to catch and evolve a Shiny Ponyta using 50 Ponyta candies to get a Shiny Rapidash.

Can Galarian Ponyta Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, the Shiny form of Galarian Ponyta is also available in Pokemon GO. It was added in 2021 and is still considered a fairly rare Shiny since you can usually only get Galarian Ponyta through hatching eggs. Shiny Galarian Ponyta swaps the purple colors in the mane and feet puffs for a cream color, making the team accents stand out more.

Its evolved form, Galarian Rapidash, can also be Shiny. This Pokemon doesn’t spawn in the wild or hatch from eggs, so you’ll need to evolve a Shiny Galarian Ponyta using 50 Ponyta Candy to get one. No fancy buddy evolution tasks are required!

How To Catch Shiny Ponyta & Shiny Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon GO

If you don’t already have Shiny versions of Ponyta’s various forms and evolutions, a great opportunity for Shiny hunting is coming soon in the form of Ponyta Community Day on September 14 2024 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Both Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta will spawn more often in the wild throughout the event. You can also encounter both forms of Ponyta from completing Field Research tasks. They will also appear in Four-Star Raids for five hours following the event.

Because Galarian Ponyta in particular is fairly rare outside of hatching eggs, this is a great chance to increase your odds of catching Shiny ones. Shiny odds aren’t boosted, but you will have better chances through the sheer number of available encounters.

Outside of special events, Ponyta spawns somewhat infrequently in the wild, whereas Galarian Ponyta is often found only in eggs. So, Community Day is a rare chance to easily Shiny hunt these less common spawns.

If you miss Community Day, you can raise your chances of finding Ponyta by using Incense and Daily Incense. Using Super Incubators to decrease the distance required to hatch eggs can help you hatch more Galarian Ponyta. You can also keep your eyes out for more events with reduced hatch distance, which is a pretty common bonus. Happy Shiny hunting, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

