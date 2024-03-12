All Pokemon GO Buddy Evolutions & Requirements

While all Pokemon evolve using candies in Pokemon GO, some have additional requirements you must meet before they change to their next form. For many Pokemon, this involves adventuring together to evolve, where you make that creature your buddy and complete designated tasks to unlock their evolution.

What is Buddy Evolution in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, some Pokemon’s evolutions will be locked with a message that says, “Adventure together to evolve.” This means that, in addition to gathering the required candy for that Pokemon, you’ll also need to complete certain tasks while they are set as your buddy in the game. Of course, Pokemon GO doesn’t make it that easy to figure out what, exactly, you need to do during said adventure to evolve the Pokemon.

There are a variety of buddy evolution tasks in Pokemon GO, including walking a certain distance with your buddy, catching a certain number of Pokemon with a specific type, or using other items while walking with that pal. In this guide, we’re breaking down all the different evolutions that require buddy tasks so you can take your Pokemon to the next stage.

All Pokemon that Evolve Through Walking Distance in Pokemon GO

For these Pokemon, you’ll simply need to add them as your buddy in Pokemon GO, and then walk the specified distance. Once you do so, you can evolve them as long as you have the correct number of Pokemon candies.

Pokemon Evolved Form Buddy Walking Distance Additional Requirements

Woobat

Swoobat 1 KM 50 Woobat Candy

Hisuian Sneasel

Sneasler 7 KM Evolve during the day



100 Sneasel Candy

Eevee

Espeon 10 KM Evolve during the day



25 Eevee Candy

Eevee

Umbreon 10 KM Evolve at night



25 Eevee Candy

Mime Jr.

Mr. Mime 15 KM 50 Mr. Mime Candy

Bonsly

Sudowoodo 15 KM 50 Sudowoodo Candy

Happiny

Chansey 15 KM 25 Chansey Candy

Feebas

Milotic 20 KM 100 Feebas Candy

Pawmo

Pawmot 25 KM 100 Pawmi Candy

Pokemon That Evolve with Special Buddy Tasks In Pokemon GO

For some of those “adventure together to evolve” Pokemon, simply walking with them set as your buddy isn’t going to get the job done. These Pokemon evolutions require other special buddy tasks, from catching certain Pokemon to using a particular item.

Here are the Pokemon that currently evolve through special buddy tasks in Pokemon GO and how to evolve them. Remember, you need to complete the special tasks while that Pokemon is set as your buddy, or it won’t count towards unlocking their evolution.