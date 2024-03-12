Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pokemon GO Buddy Evolutions & Requirements

Sometimes, you've got to adventure together to evolve in Pokemon GO. Here are the buddy tasks to make it happen
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:47 pm
Image of the Pokemon GO map and logo, with an avatar standing next to a Swirlix buddy Pokemon
Screenshot by The Escapist

While all Pokemon evolve using candies in Pokemon GO, some have additional requirements you must meet before they change to their next form. For many Pokemon, this involves adventuring together to evolve, where you make that creature your buddy and complete designated tasks to unlock their evolution.

Recommended Videos

Contents

What is Buddy Evolution in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, some Pokemon’s evolutions will be locked with a message that says, “Adventure together to evolve.” This means that, in addition to gathering the required candy for that Pokemon, you’ll also need to complete certain tasks while they are set as your buddy in the game. Of course, Pokemon GO doesn’t make it that easy to figure out what, exactly, you need to do during said adventure to evolve the Pokemon.

There are a variety of buddy evolution tasks in Pokemon GO, including walking a certain distance with your buddy, catching a certain number of Pokemon with a specific type, or using other items while walking with that pal. In this guide, we’re breaking down all the different evolutions that require buddy tasks so you can take your Pokemon to the next stage.

All Pokemon that Evolve Through Walking Distance in Pokemon GO

For these Pokemon, you’ll simply need to add them as your buddy in Pokemon GO, and then walk the specified distance. Once you do so, you can evolve them as long as you have the correct number of Pokemon candies.

PokemonEvolved FormBuddy Walking DistanceAdditional Requirements
Woobat
Woobat		Swoobat
Swoobat		1 KM50 Woobat Candy
hisuian-sneasel
Hisuian Sneasel		Sneasler
Sneasler		7 KMEvolve during the day

100 Sneasel Candy
eevee
Eevee		espeon
Espeon		10 KMEvolve during the day

25 Eevee Candy
eevee
Eevee		umbreon
Umbreon		10 KMEvolve at night

25 Eevee Candy
mime-jr
Mime Jr.		Mr. Mime
Mr. Mime		15 KM50 Mr. Mime Candy
bonsly
Bonsly		Sudowoodo
Sudowoodo		15 KM50 Sudowoodo Candy
happiny
Happiny		Chansey
Chansey		15 KM25 Chansey Candy
Feebas
Feebas
Milotic		20 KM100 Feebas Candy
Pawmo
Pawmo		Pawmot
Pawmot		25 KM100 Pawmi Candy

Pokemon That Evolve with Special Buddy Tasks In Pokemon GO

For some of those “adventure together to evolve” Pokemon, simply walking with them set as your buddy isn’t going to get the job done. These Pokemon evolutions require other special buddy tasks, from catching certain Pokemon to using a particular item.

Here are the Pokemon that currently evolve through special buddy tasks in Pokemon GO and how to evolve them. Remember, you need to complete the special tasks while that Pokemon is set as your buddy, or it won’t count towards unlocking their evolution.

PokemonEvolved FormSpecial Buddy TaskAdditional Requirements
Primeape
Primeape		annihilape. This image is part of an article about how to beat 7-star Empoleon Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Annihilape		Defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic Types100 Mankey Candy
charcadet
Charcadet		armarouge
Armarouge		Defeat 30 Psychic Types50 Charcadet Candy
charcadet
Charcadet		ceruledge
Ceruledge		Defeat 30 Ghost Types50 Charcadet Candy
galarian-slowpoke
Galarian Slowpoke		Galarian Slowbro
Galarian Slowbro		Catch 30 Poison Types50 Slowpoke Candy
galarian-slowpoke
Galarian Slowpoke		Galarian Slowking
Galarian Slowking		Catch 30 Psychic Types50 Slowpoke Candy
Pancham
Pancham		Pangoro
Pangoro		Catch 32 Dark Types50 Pancham Candy
farfetchd-galarian
Galarian Farfetch’d		Sirfetch'd
Sirfetch’d		Make 10 Excellent Throws50 Farfetch Candy
Floette
Floette		Florges
Florges		Earn 20 Hearts100 Flabebe Candy
eevee
Eevee		Sylveon
Sylveon		Earn 70 Hearts25 Eevee Candy
Shiny Swirlix
Swirlix		Shiny Slurpuff
Slurpuff		Feed 25 Treats50 Swirlix Candy
Image of the Pokemon Spritzee
Spritzee		Aromatisse
Aromatisse		Use 1 Incense50 Spritzee Candy
qwilfish-hisuian
Hisuian Qwilfish		Overqwil
Overqwil		Win 10 Raids50 Qwilfish Candy
Galarian Yamask
Galarian Yamask		Runerigus
Runerigus		Win 10 Raids50 Yamask Candy

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Best Hope Summers Decks in Marvel Snap
hope summers header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Hope Summers Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Chest Spawn Locations
Key Art for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2. This image is part of an article about when does the current Fortnite season end.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Chest Spawn Locations
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Hope Summers Decks in Marvel Snap
hope summers header
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Hope Summers Decks in Marvel Snap
Lowell Bell Lowell Bell Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Chest Spawn Locations
Key Art for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2. This image is part of an article about when does the current Fortnite season end.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Fortnite Chest Map: Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Chest Spawn Locations
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.