All Pokemon GO Buddy Evolutions & Requirements

While all Pokemon evolve using candies in Pokemon GO, some have additional requirements you must meet before they change to their next form. For many Pokemon, this involves adventuring together to evolve, where you make that creature your buddy and complete designated tasks to unlock their evolution.
What is Buddy Evolution in Pokemon GO?
In Pokemon GO, some Pokemon’s evolutions will be locked with a message that says, “Adventure together to evolve.” This means that, in addition to gathering the required candy for that Pokemon, you’ll also need to complete certain tasks while they are set as your buddy in the game. Of course, Pokemon GO doesn’t make it that easy to figure out what, exactly, you need to do during said adventure to evolve the Pokemon.
There are a variety of buddy evolution tasks in Pokemon GO, including walking a certain distance with your buddy, catching a certain number of Pokemon with a specific type, or using other items while walking with that pal. In this guide, we’re breaking down all the different evolutions that require buddy tasks so you can take your Pokemon to the next stage.
All Pokemon that Evolve Through Walking Distance in Pokemon GO
For these Pokemon, you’ll simply need to add them as your buddy in Pokemon GO, and then walk the specified distance. Once you do so, you can evolve them as long as you have the correct number of Pokemon candies.
|Pokemon
|Evolved Form
|Buddy Walking Distance
|Additional Requirements
Woobat
Swoobat
|1 KM
|50 Woobat Candy
Hisuian Sneasel
Sneasler
|7 KM
|Evolve during the day
100 Sneasel Candy
Eevee
Espeon
|10 KM
|Evolve during the day
25 Eevee Candy
Eevee
Umbreon
|10 KM
|Evolve at night
25 Eevee Candy
Mime Jr.
Mr. Mime
|15 KM
|50 Mr. Mime Candy
Bonsly
Sudowoodo
|15 KM
|50 Sudowoodo Candy
Happiny
Chansey
|15 KM
|25 Chansey Candy
Feebas
Milotic
|20 KM
|100 Feebas Candy
Pawmo
Pawmot
|25 KM
|100 Pawmi Candy
Pokemon That Evolve with Special Buddy Tasks In Pokemon GO
For some of those “adventure together to evolve” Pokemon, simply walking with them set as your buddy isn’t going to get the job done. These Pokemon evolutions require other special buddy tasks, from catching certain Pokemon to using a particular item.
Here are the Pokemon that currently evolve through special buddy tasks in Pokemon GO and how to evolve them. Remember, you need to complete the special tasks while that Pokemon is set as your buddy, or it won’t count towards unlocking their evolution.
|Pokemon
|Evolved Form
|Special Buddy Task
|Additional Requirements
Primeape
Annihilape
|Defeat 30 Ghost or Psychic Types
|100 Mankey Candy
Charcadet
Armarouge
|Defeat 30 Psychic Types
|50 Charcadet Candy
Charcadet
Ceruledge
|Defeat 30 Ghost Types
|50 Charcadet Candy
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Slowbro
|Catch 30 Poison Types
|50 Slowpoke Candy
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Slowking
|Catch 30 Psychic Types
|50 Slowpoke Candy
Pancham
Pangoro
|Catch 32 Dark Types
|50 Pancham Candy
Galarian Farfetch’d
Sirfetch’d
|Make 10 Excellent Throws
|50 Farfetch Candy
Floette
Florges
|Earn 20 Hearts
|100 Flabebe Candy
Eevee
Sylveon
|Earn 70 Hearts
|25 Eevee Candy
Swirlix
Slurpuff
|Feed 25 Treats
|50 Swirlix Candy
Spritzee
Aromatisse
|Use 1 Incense
|50 Spritzee Candy
Hisuian Qwilfish
Overqwil
|Win 10 Raids
|50 Qwilfish Candy
Galarian Yamask
Runerigus
|Win 10 Raids
|50 Yamask Candy