How To Find Charcadet in Pokemon GO: Release Date & How To Evolve

Charcadet is easily one of the most beloved Pokemon introduced in Generation 9, and it’s coming to Pokemon GO along with Ceruledge and Armarouge as a part of the Pokemon Horizons crossover event. Here is when Charcadet releases and how to catch it!

Charcadet is set to release at the start of the Pokemon GO x Pokemon Horizons event, which starts on March 5 at 10 AM local time and runs until March 11 at 8 PM local time.

How To Find Charcadet in Pokemon GO

According to the official Pokemon GO website, Charcadet will only appear in eggs. During the event, players can hatch a Charcadet from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs. After the event ends on March 11, players can find Charcadet in 10 km eggs.

As an added bonus, players will receive 2x Hatch XP during the Horizons Crossover.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge or Armarouge in Pokemon GO

In order to evolve Charcadet into one of its two evolutions, players must first make Charcadet their buddy Pokemon. After that, players must defeat 30 of a specific type of Pokemon. The type differs depending on which Charcadet evolution players want.

Pokemon Evo Method

Armarouge With Charcadet as your buddy, defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon

Ceruledge With Charcadet as your buddy, defeat 30 Ghost-type Pokemon

Note: Charcadet does not have to be the Pokemon that defeats the 30 Pokemon

Do You Need Auspicious or Malicious Armor in Pokemon GO?

No, Charcadet does not require a specific item to evolve like it does in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The only way to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon GO is through battling using the method above.

Several Pokemon in Pokemon GO do require an item – such as a Sinnoh Stone – but Ceruledge and Armarouge can only be obtained through combat.