How To Fix The Requirements Not Met Bug In Path of Exile 2

Like any game in Early Access, Path of Exile 2 is bound to have a few bugs for early adopter players. Currently, some players are encountering a bug that causes them to see the “Requirements Not Met” message when trying to use skill points. Here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Requirements Not Met Bug in Path of Exile 2?

Some players are noticing that they sometimes get a message that says “Requirements not met” when trying to use skill points to unlock passive abilities. The message shows up despite the fact that adjacent nodes are unlocked and players should, as far as they can tell, be able to use their skill points.

There is some debate as to whether this is actually a bug or simply a deeply hidden feature related to how skill points work in Path of Exile 2. Either way, however, you’ll want to find a way to fix that “Requirements Not Met” message so you can continue to build your skill tree.

Related: How to Get Mistral Lift & Its God Roll in Destiny 2

Possible Fixes for the Requirements Not Met Bug in Path of Exile 2

Depending on what’s causing the Skill Point glitch, there are a few different fixes to try. We’ll review the player-reported options that worked for some Path of Exile 2 players.

Double-Check Skill Point Types

Screenshot by The Escapist

First off, it’s important to note that, once you get further into the game, there are actually different types of Skill Points. In some cases, the message “Requirements Not Met” may appear because players are trying to use an incorrect skill point type for that node.

At the top right of the screen, there is a breakdown showing how many of each type of Skill Point you have – Skill Points, Weapon Set I, Weapon Set II, and later on, Ascendancy Points. In some cases, you may simply be trying to unlock a skill when you don’t actually have the type of Points required.

Refund Points

Screenshot by The Escapist

In some cases, it seems the issue stems from a mismatch in the Weapon Set passive points available. For this issue, the best fix seems to be essentially a “do-over.”

Players suggest refunding skill points by visiting “The Hooded One” in Clearfell Encampment, This NPC is unlocked after The Mysterious Shade quest and is intended to help players respec. However, he’s unintentionally become the fix for the Requirements Not Met bug as well.

For some, refunding their points here and starting over in the affected Skill Tree helped resolve the bug and reset available points so that they could be used. It’s timely, but as of now, it appears to be the most reliable fix for this Path of Exile 2 bug.

Path of Exile 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy