How to Unlock Special World Levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

While the rest of the game is fairly easygoing, Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘s Special World levels are meant only for the most hardened players, so if you’re looking for a challenge, here’s how to unlock them.

How to Unlock All of Mario Wonder’s Special World Levels

The Special World in Super Mario Bros. Wonder contains nine stages and they’re no joke. Seven of the Special World stages are accessed by finding flower petal portals in each of the seven other worlds. The remaining two stages are unlocked by collecting the Wonder Seeds in the Special World. Each stage accessed through the flower petal portals contains two to three Wonder Seeds, and you’ll need six of them to access the first locked stage.

You’ll then need every Wonder Seed in the Special World to unlock the game’s hardest level, “The Final Test Wonder Gauntlet.” Finding one entryway into the Special World may be easy but finding all of them… not so much. Here’s how you can access the seven gateways into the Special World in Super Mario Bros. Wonder:

Pipe-Rock Plateau (World 1) : In the stage “Bulrush Express,” find the secret exit at the end of the stage by destroying the wall on the right after collecting the Wonder Seed. Once you complete a few more levels, you’ll find the gateway.

: In the stage “Bulrush Express,” find the secret exit at the end of the stage by destroying the wall on the right after collecting the Wonder Seed. Once you complete a few more levels, you’ll find the gateway. Fluff-Puff Peaks (World 2) : Complete “Jump! Jump! Jump!” on the right side of the world as well as the level after it.

: Complete “Jump! Jump! Jump!” on the right side of the world as well as the level after it. Shining Falls (World 3) : After beating the boss of the world and collecting the Royal Seed, return to the “Royal Seed Mansion” and speak to Master Poplin.

: After beating the boss of the world and collecting the Royal Seed, return to the “Royal Seed Mansion” and speak to Master Poplin. Sunbaked Desert (World 4) : Find the secret exit in “Secrets of Shova Mansion.” You’ll need to create a door by pushing blocks with door pieces on it. After entering it, defeat the enemy and push the green block into the hole, creating a pipe that will take you to the secret exit. After a few more levels, you’ll reach the gateway.

: Find the secret exit in “Secrets of Shova Mansion.” You’ll need to create a door by pushing blocks with door pieces on it. After entering it, defeat the enemy and push the green block into the hole, creating a pipe that will take you to the secret exit. After a few more levels, you’ll reach the gateway. Fungi Mines (World 5) : After completing the world, return to “Operation Poplin Rescue” and the portal to the Special World will appear next to the world’s exit.

: After completing the world, return to “Operation Poplin Rescue” and the portal to the Special World will appear next to the world’s exit. D eep Magma Bog (World 6) : Complete the levels towards the bottom of the map (they’re all on a linear path).

: Complete the levels towards the bottom of the map (they’re all on a linear path). Petal Isles: After completing a full loop around the island, which includes finishing the stage “Wiggler Race – Spelunking!,” the portal will appear near the entrance to Pipe-Rock Plateau.

And that’s how to access each of the seven portals to the Special World so you can unlock the final two stages of Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

