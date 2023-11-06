All Badge Locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A new mechanic in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, badges, are able to completely alter how you’re able to play the game. With 24 different badges to collect, here is the location of each individual badge!
Where Is Every Badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?
As you make your way throughout the Petal Isles in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll collect badges, which will significantly alter how you play the game. There are three different types of badges. Action Badges are red and will allow you to perform a specific ability with the correct button press. Boost Badges are blue and they will give you a passive boost as your play. Finally, Expert Badges are yellow and will give the player a very powerful, yet very risky ability that only experts should really attempt.
As you play Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll come across these badges naturally by completing “Badge Challenges,” but some of the badges may be a bit difficult to find or acquire. Here is a list explaining where and how you can get each badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!
- Parachute Cap – Complete “Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap I” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau
- Wall-Climb Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump I” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau
- Coin Reward – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau
- Auto Super Mushroom – Complete “Wiggler Race: Mountaineering!” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau
- Jet Run – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run I” in W-1 Pipe-Rock Plateau
- Dolphin Kick – Complete “Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick I” in the Petal Isles
- Floating High Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump I” in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks
- Spring Feet – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet I” in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks
- Add ! Blocks – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks
- Safety Bounce – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks
- Crouching High Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump I” in W-3 Shining Falls
- Rhythm Jump – Complete “Ninji Jump Party” in W-4 Sunbaked Desert
- Timed High Jump – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-4 Sunbaked Desert
- Fast Dash – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-4 Sunbaked Desert
- Invisibility – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility I” in W-4 Sunbaked Desert
- Sensor – Repair the first bridge in W-5 Fungi Mines
- Grappling Vine – Complete “Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine I” in W-5 Fungi Mines
- Boosting Spin Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump” in the Petal Isles
- Coin Magnet – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-6 Deep Magma Bog
- All Elephant Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.
- All Fire Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.
- All Bubble Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.
- All Drill Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.
- Sound Off? – Complete “The Final Final Test Badge Marathon” after collecting and doing EVERYTHING in the game.
And that’s the location of every badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and how to get them!
