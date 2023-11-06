All Badge Locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A new mechanic in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, badges, are able to completely alter how you’re able to play the game. With 24 different badges to collect, here is the location of each individual badge!

Where Is Every Badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

As you make your way throughout the Petal Isles in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll collect badges, which will significantly alter how you play the game. There are three different types of badges. Action Badges are red and will allow you to perform a specific ability with the correct button press. Boost Badges are blue and they will give you a passive boost as your play. Finally, Expert Badges are yellow and will give the player a very powerful, yet very risky ability that only experts should really attempt.

As you play Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll come across these badges naturally by completing “Badge Challenges,” but some of the badges may be a bit difficult to find or acquire. Here is a list explaining where and how you can get each badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

Parachute Cap – Complete “Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap I” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau

Wall-Climb Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump I” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau

Coin Reward – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau

Auto Super Mushroom – Complete “Wiggler Race: Mountaineering!” in W-1 Pipe Rock Plateau

Jet Run – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Jet Run I” in W-1 Pipe-Rock Plateau

Dolphin Kick – Complete “Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick I” in the Petal Isles

Floating High Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump I” in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks

Spring Feet – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Spring Feet I” in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks

Add ! Blocks – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks

Safety Bounce – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-2 Fluff-Puff Peaks

Crouching High Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump I” in W-3 Shining Falls

Rhythm Jump – Complete “Ninji Jump Party” in W-4 Sunbaked Desert

Timed High Jump – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-4 Sunbaked Desert

Fast Dash – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-4 Sunbaked Desert

Invisibility – Complete “Expert Badge Challenge: Invisibility I” in W-4 Sunbaked Desert

Sensor – Repair the first bridge in W-5 Fungi Mines

Grappling Vine – Complete “Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine I” in W-5 Fungi Mines

Boosting Spin Jump – Complete “Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump” in the Petal Isles

Coin Magnet – Purchase from the Poplin Shop in W-6 Deep Magma Bog

All Elephant Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.

All Fire Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.

All Bubble Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.

All Drill Power – Purchase from any Poplin Shop after beating the game.

Sound Off? – Complete “The Final Final Test Badge Marathon” after collecting and doing EVERYTHING in the game.

And that’s the location of every badge in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and how to get them!

