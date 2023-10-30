Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Worlds, Ranked Worst to Best

Super Mario Bros. Wonder features eight superb worlds packed full of great, fever dream-like stages, but some are clearly more of a joy to experience than others, so we’ve compiled a ranked list of all of them, from worst to best.

Fungi Mines Is Mario Wonder’s Worst World

There aren’t any bad stages in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, unless you count the ultra-difficult and super unfair post-game badge challenge, nor are there any bad Worlds, but Fungi Mines certainly feels the most uninspired, level-wise and aesthetically.

A mixture of poison swamps and cave-themed levels, none of them particularly stand out, though this is the only area of the game with a haunted house stage, and the more Boos, the better. It’s the “Swaying Ruins” stage with its baby Thwomps that stands out as the most creative and fun level in this area. Unfortunately, the best levels in other Worlds shine a bit brighter, and the method to discover the secret path to the Special World isn’t particularly fun. As such, Fungi Mines is our lowest-ranked World in Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Fluff Puff Peaks Leaves Fans Wanting More

Fluff Puff Peaks combines two World styles Mario has traveled through before – ice and sky – to create a pretty pink-and-blue identity for itself; however, like the Fungi Mines, most of the levels in here, while fun, don’t stand out when compared to other worlds.

There’s some fun Wonder Flower effects here, like the giant rolling snowball in Outamaway Valley, but slippery ice surfaces, on-rails moving platforms, and platforms timed to the beat of the music have been done plenty of times before. Even if these mechanics have small twists in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Fluff Puff Peaks may leave Mario fans expecting more, making it one of the lower ranked Worlds on this list.

Shining Falls Is a Bit Forgettable

While most other worlds harken back to Mario games of yore, Shining Falls stands out as wholly unique with its golden waterfalls and ninja-training theme. The first time you visit Shining Falls, the Master Poplin will follow you around, giving advice on how to find the secret exits to the stages here, though it’s not particularly difficult to do so. However, from Angelfish to Hoppycats, the enemies and mechanics introduced here don’t particularly stand out; in fact, most levels in the Shining Falls are rather forgettable, especially since this area has the straightforward “Zip Track Dash” stage replacing a final castle of some sort and a straightforward route to the Special World.

Petal Isles Is a Fun Hub

The Petal Isles serve as sort of a central hub to the other Worlds with Castle Bowser floating in the middle; most stages here in the first part of this area take Mario and friends on relatively simple water-themed experiences, while the later part offers a nice variety of courses. While everyone enjoys a good island-themed Mario aesthetic, it’s after you nab six Royal Seeds to unlock the four stages within Castle Bowser that this area truly shines: “Missile Meg Mayhem” and “Bowser’s Blazing Beats” are two of the most enjoyable levels in the game, giving Petal Isles a boost in this ranking.

Sunbaked Desert Is a Lot of Fun

Mario games are no strangers to sandy deserts. The Sunbaked Desert puts its own spin on this, giving Super Mario Bros. Wonder an Babylonian flair with a massive ziggurat dead center and plenty of levels to discover throughout the dunes, along with a few well-hidden ones behind waterfalls and curious doors. A few of the levels here stand out: “Secrets of Shova Mansion” and the hilarious “Ninja Dance Party” in particular. The rest of the levels may not rank as some of the most creative or challenging in the game, sure, but they’re all fun in their own unique ways, if a little forgettable.

Special World Has Mario Wonder’s Best Level

While the Special World doesn’t quite feel as special to reach as its Super Mario World inspiration, the fact that every level within borrows from ideas seen in other worlds and cranks the difficulty to five stars makes it the most fun area of the adventure for those that enjoy the euphoria from wall jumping or spin-jumping at the precise moment to finally clear a difficult section.

From the frenetic “Climb to the Beat” to the ultra-challenging post-game final-final stage, the Special World pushes Super Mario Bros. Wonder to challenging heights. It also has the best level in the game that combines the best Wonder Flower effect and a satisfying challenge: “Piranha Plants Reprise.”

Deep Magma Bog Is One of Mario’s Best Lava-Themed Worlds

We’ve all controlled Mario through lava-themed worlds and stages before – pretty much every Mario game has had one, from the original Super Mario Bros. onward. Deep Magma Bog takes these fiery worlds to the next level, however, with Mario and crew traveling down through a literal volcano. It helps that within Deep Magma Bog” challenging stages of both the Badge and regular variety await. While it does lack secrets, pretty much every level here is memorable in some way, rather from difficulty or a unique use of the Wonder Flower mechanic, like the “Dragon Boneyard” spawning Puff the Magic Dragon to ride, making it one of the best lava-themed worlds in Mario history.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Is Mario Wonder’s Best World

Quite surprisingly, the first world in the game – Pipe-Rock Plateau – boasts the most secrets to discover, along with a handful of delightfully challenging levels that make the best use of their Wonder Flowers. Visually, Pipe-Rock Plateau mixes that first world grass-like aesthetic with a bit of sandy desert – not unlike Grass Land from Super Mario Bros. 3 or Donut Plains from Super Mario World. While it doesn’t stand out there, Pipe-Rock Plateau houses a handful of the games best levels: “Piranha Plants on Parade” introduces us to the whimsy of Wonder Flowers, “Bulrush Express” provides a challenge with a hard-to-find-secret exit, and Cosmic Hippos has cosmic hippos. Pipe-Rock Plateau starts Super Mario Bros. Wonder off strong, proving a perfect example of what’s in store and isn’t topped by the latter seven worlds. As such, Pipe-Rock Plateau is our pick for the best on this ranked list of Super Mario Bros. Wonder Worlds.

