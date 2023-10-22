Where Is Piranha Plants On Parade’s Secret Exit In Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

The first stage with a secret exit in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is “Piranha Plants on Parade,” you’re not alone, as a lot of people have found it difficult to know just where they should go. As such, here’s how to find the secret exit in “Piranha Plants on Parade.”

How To Find Piranha Plants on Parade’s Secret Exit in Mario Wonder

Screenshot captured by the Escapist

The secret exit within “Piranha Plants on Parade” is towards the end of the level. Thankfully, since the stage is one of the shorter in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it shouldn’t take that long to reach it. Once you have collected the first Wonder Seed after watching the Piranha Plants dance around with their lovely singing, you’ll be left in an area with three pipes coming out of a platform at the top of the screen. Head over to the right and jump on top of the large green pipe next to the note blocks. You’re going to need to do a jump dash onto the platform, so make sure you have enough distance so you’re able to jump onto the far right green pipe protruding from the rock formation.

From there, there will be another pipe that you can go into that will pop you into the foreground. Just follow the path you’re put on and eventually, you’ll make your way out of the foreground and towards a hidden area containing the secret flag pole. Jump onto it and you’ll snag an extra Wonder Seed in addition to the one you most got from finishing “Piranha Plants on Parade” in Super Mario Bros. Wonder normally!

But that’s not all you get for your efforts in discovering the first secret exit in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. A pipe will appear on the overworld that will take you to a secluded area featuring everyone’s favorite explorer, Captain Toad. After a brief exchange, he’ll reward you with 50 Flower Coins for you to spend!

And that’s how you find the secret exit in “Piranha Plants on Parade” in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

