Nintendo Confirms Super Mario Wonder’s Bowser Likes Thicc Girls

By
Super Mario Wonder's Bowser

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch soonon Nintendo Switch. The lead-up to the release is heating up, with Charles Martinet’s replacement allegedly being leaked already. Officially, though, Nintendo of America has a different strategy to get players excited for the game. One that confirms Super Mario Wonder‘s Bowser likes the ladies thicc.

This preference was confirmed via Nintendo of America’s official X account:

In the clip, we see Bower’s usual affinity towards Princess Peach, offering her a single flower as a token of his admiration. Peach is surprised to see this act of love, as an Elephant Power-up makes its way towards her. After she grabs it and transforms into an elephant, Bowser is shocked. He then produces a whole bouquet of flowers, clearly preferring the bigger Peach to her original, diminutive size. Who could blame him?

Little clips like this are a great way to hype up Super Mario Bros. Wonder before launch. The Elephant Form is a great example of the creative freedom the developers had on the title, and the short videos show off the game’s wonderful art style. Hopefully, we’ll see more snippets like this before the game releases. I am hoping to see one where Yoshi falls in love with Elephant Daisy as she rides him.

