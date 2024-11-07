Stranger Things Season 5 Has a Killer Finale Title

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest shows, and ever since Season 4 ended with that massive cliffhanger of a finale, we’ve just been eagerly waiting for any news or information on Season 5.

Netflix has finally delivered on that front, as they’ve just dropped a new teaser video for Stranger Things Season 5, which you can check out for yourself down below:

It’s officially confirmed that Season 5 will be releasing in 2025, though we don’t have a more specific window yet. The video also teased a bunch of episode titles, which we’ve listed down below for your persusal:

The Crawl

The Vanishing of [REDACTED]

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape from Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

There will be a total of eight episodes this season, and I’d just like to take this moment to point out that “The Rightside Up” is a killer title for a Stranger Things mega finale. Big props to Netflix for dropping this teaser on Nov. 6 as well, which was the in-show date for when Will Byers originally went missing and kickstarted this entire saga.

Stranger Things is now streaming exclusively on Netflix, and Season 5 will be available in 2025.

