Stranger Things will be coming to an end with Season 5, which is expected to drop in 2025. With such a long wait ahead, though, fans are looking for any kind of information to hold them over. So, here’s a breakdown of the Stranger Things Season 5 leaked episode titles.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode Titles, Explained

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, typically like to keep things close to the vest, but even the most heavily guarded productions have leaks from time to time. Insider Jeff Sneider revealed in his newsletter, The InSneider, that he got ahold of a few of the episode titles for Strangers Things 5. But while the meaning behind some of the titles is clear, others may have to be gone over with a fine-tooth comb.

Here are the leaked episode titles and possible explanations for them:

“The Crawl” This may refer to a dungeon crawl in Dungeon & Dragons, which sees the party venture through a dangerous space.

“The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler” With the Wheeler family being a prominent part of Stranger Things, the title could be referring to just about any of them. However, Karen Wheeler, Mike and Nancy’s mom, appears to have a bigger role in Season 5, so she could be next in line to get abducted.

“The Turbow Trap” This is the hardest title to decipher of all the Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles, but it sounds like some kind of plan that Dustin and Steve come up with to get back the missing Wheeler.



“Sorcerer” Another potential DnD reference, this title could tease the introduction of a hero who’s ready to help defeat the forces of evil.

“Shock Jock” It’s not a surprise that a show set in the ’80s would feature a DJ, but the title could also be a reference to Dustin or Suzie, who both enjoy using the radio to speak.

“Escape From Camazotz” In Maya mythology, the Camazotz is a bat spirit. There are no shortage of bat-like creatures in the Upside Down, so it’s fair to assume the heroes make another trip to the dark location.



And those are the Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles, explained.

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

