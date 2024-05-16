Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Lands a Release Date

Nothing says scary animatronic animals like the holiday season, right? That’s probably why Universal and Blumhouse have set a December 5, 2025, release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

The release date, which comes from Variety, puts the PG-13 horror franchise smack in the holiday blockbuster release window, which is quite the vote of confidence by the studio about the sequel. That, of course, makes sense given the first film’s stunning success, pulling in a box office $297 million globally despite releasing day-and-date on Peacock. That made the movie Blumhouse’s top-grossing film of all time and drove a spike in subscriptions to Universal-owned Peacock. It was a major win all around for a film many had doubts about.

The original movie was adapted from the popular video game series of the same name, and featured Josh Hutcherson fighting for his life against a bunch of animatronic kids restaurant animals. Just what this sequel will be about isn’t clear, though a teaser at the end of the first film hinted that Balloon Boy, a character from Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 the video game. There’s also the ongoing plot of Hutcherson’s character and his missing brother… and could the December release date mean that a bit of a Christmas storyline could be featured? There’s no precedent for that in the video games but, who knows?

What we do know is that the film now has a tagline: “Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances.” Not much to go on there and considering casting isn’t even confirmed it’s hard to guess at anything right now.

The release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on December 5, 2025, also comes with some shifts for other Universal/Blumhouse horror sequel fare. M3GAN 2.0 is moving from May 16, 2025, to June 27, 2025, and The Black Phone 2 is shifting from from June 27, 2025, to Oct. 17, 2025.

