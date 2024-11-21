Arcane Definitely Needed Another Season

When Arcane premiered in 2021, it was met with high praise. It resonated with League of Legends fans and new viewers, something adaptations of video games can only dream of. So, when Riot co-founder Marc Merrill announced that the beloved series was only getting two seasons, fans were shocked.

One of the things that make Arcane so special is the intertwining stories of its loveable characters. Besides the main characters, Vi and Jinx, there are several other beloved Piltover residents with intriguing subplots and background stories. So, while it’s understandable that the Arcane creators would want to focus on the main story of Vi and Jinx, as the series comes to an end, it’s painfully obvious that other characters are getting pushed to the wayside.

The first three episodes of Arcane Season 2 premiered on Netflix in November 2024, and while watching them, I noticed a pattern. Every time something big was happening in the story- for example, the rebels from Zaun causing havoc in Topside – there would be a montage instead of actual story and dialogue. These montages were artistically amazing- as Arcane always is – but I found myself wishing I could actually see more incidents of unrest. When the rebels who supported Jinx all rallied together led by Sevika, I felt a slight disconnect. I didn’t properly witness the events leading up to this. Who are these people? What do they actually believe? I can fill in the gaps, sure. But the story could have benefited a bit more from this crowd of unknowns.

When the trailers for Season 2 were released, Vi’s transition into the role of an enforcer was teased. This was immediately controversial among the fandom. Vi and Jinx’s parents were both killed by enforcers and residents of Zaun united in their hatred for them. Whether or not you agreed with the decision, it would have been interesting to see her struggle with pleasing her girlfriend Cait, and her personal ethics. But this plot point was rushed over yet another montage. Before I knew it, Vi had left the enforcers, become a pit fighter, left her job there, and then reunited with Jinx all in the span of about thirty minutes.

There are many valid reasons for the decision to keep the Arcane story short. For one, the show is ridiculously expensive. Producing and promoting eighteen episodes of Arcane has cost an eye-watering $250 million, making it the most expensive animated series ever. The money wasn’t wasted; every still from Arcane is impressive. It would be hard to keep such a budget, though, even with all the success of the series. Additionally, Riot has already announced its intentions to create other television shows based on the vast world of League of Legends. With 169 total champions, there are many more stories to tell. But to prioritize this and settle for an incomplete ending for the characters of Arcane is an injustice.

As we draw to the end of the series, I already feel dread about the ominous endings for my favorite characters. Ekko, Heimerdinger, and Jayce have been absent for most of the season. And even with this season being Vi-centric, her story feels hurried, with her deep-rooted trauma being largely unacknowledged. I have full faith that the Arcane writers will find a way to bring everyone’s stories to a close. However, I know there’s so much more to explore and create. I don’t want to say goodbye.

It’s always difficult to manage the delicate balance between action, story-telling, character development, and romantic arcs. Arcane Season 2 makes an admirable attempt, but perhaps twelve more episodes or maybe even a feature film finale could’ve wrapped up the stories of Piltover in a more satisfying way.

Arcane Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

