Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Teaser Trailer Brings the Scares

Universal Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie, in addition to cementing an October 27, 2023 release date in both theaters and on Peacock. The movie stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, with animatronics provided by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. It’s directed by Emma Tammi, who previously directed The Wind, and it’s produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse and Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon.

But what’s really amazing about the FNAF teaser trailer? The fact that it actually exists! The movie has been in development for years and sifted through myriad different versions of a script before finally landing on a version that Cawthon claimed to be happy about back in November 2020. It sounds like he’s been pretty heavily involved in this movie, even though he largely retired from the franchise in June 2021. One wonders if his lack of direct involvement had any hand in the so-so quality of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach released in December 2021.

Regardless, the short Five Nights at Freddy’s teaser trailer does a good job of combining classic Chuck E. Cheese energy with some pronounced creepiness, striking that genuine horror tone that fans of the franchise really dig. And since the movie is also coming to Peacock for whatever reason, you will have the choice to view it in a theater or from your couch — wherever you feel safer from killer animal robots.