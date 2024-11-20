90 Day Fiance: Are Joe and Magda Still Together?

It’s easy to figure out whether couples who used to be 90 Day Fiance are still together. It becomes much trickier when trying to track down information about people still appearing on the show, such as Joe and Magda. So, are Joe and Magda from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Recommended Videos

Did Joe and Magda From 90 Day Fiance Call It Quits?

Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta’s 90 Day Fiance journey started in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days, which follows couples before they begin the K-1 visa process. Joe met Magda over the phone while she was visiting the United States from Poland. Despite the distance between them, Joe wanted to get serious with Magda, which really excited her.

Over the next few months, they talked about eventually getting married and starting a family. However, Joe hurt Magda by sleeping with someone else despite her believing they were exclusive. She agreed to work things out, and despite some other arguments involving Joe’s close relationship with an ex, they appeared to be on the right track. Joe even decided to head to Poland to meet his partner in person.

The events leading up to the trip were a bit concerning for Magda, though. Joe nearly missed his flight due to being unprepared and oversleeping, causing all kinds of unnecessary stress for both of them. Magda also made it clear that she didn’t want to sleep together on the trip, wanting to focus on getting to know each other, and Joe didn’t take it very well, making it seem like he was in it for the wrong reasons.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Citra and Sam Still Together?

Joe did make it to Poland, and there seemed to be a real connection. However, since the 90 Day Fiance shows are filmed months ahead, it’s often difficult to tell whether couples can keep the good times going away from the cameras. Thankfully, Joe and Magda update their social media accounts often, and as of November 2024, everything appears to be going smoothly. They even have each other’s account links in their bios, which, as all social media experts know, is a big deal.

And that’s whether Joe and Magda from 90 Day Fiance are still together. If you’re looking for more information about the TLC series, here’s why fans wanted host Shaun Robinson to be fired.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy