Shaun Robinson as the host of 90 Day Fiance.
Category:
Movies & TV

Why Did 90 Day Fiance Fans Want Host Shaun Robinson To Get Fired?


Jackson Hayes


Published: Nov 19, 2024 02:35 pm

Being the host of a reality TV show is a thankless job. The stars always want to make it all about themselves and never stay on structure. However, 90 Day Fiance host Shaun Robinson has it worse than most. So, why did fans want Shaun Robinson to get fired?

Why Did Fans Get Mad at 90 Day Fiance Host Shaun Robinson?

Shaun Robin, the host of 90 Day Fiance.

Shaun Robinson was already widely successful before landing the job as 90 Day Fiance‘s host. She served as a reporter on various news networks, including one in her hometown of Detroit, before landing a position on the entertainment program Access Hollywood. She stayed with the show for over 15 years, covering countless events. In 2016, however, TLC came calling and asked if she would become a host for its growing 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Robinson wouldn’t appear in every episode of 90 Day Fiance but would take on the challenge of hosting the Tell Alls, which see all of the cast members from the various seasons come together and get into what happened during their time on the show. It’s never been an easy task, with people blowing up constantly, leaving Robinson to deal with all of the fallout and make an entertaining episode of TV.

There were very few complaints about Robinson’s work until 2024. During a Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem was confronted about some racist remarks she had made toward her partner, Michael Ilesanmi. However, the show didn’t stick with it for long, barely pushing Angela. Instead, Robinson turned her attention to Alexei Brovarnik and his misogynistic behavior.

Fans were quick to point out that Robinson and the producers behind the Tell All were letting people off the hook, and they had a theory as to why. Angela is one of 90 Day Fiance‘s biggest stars and shining a light on her major flaws would mean she would have to either leave the show or explain herself. So, viewers believe the powers that be decided to gloss over the problem to protect their asset.

Despite all the complaints, though, Robinson is still very much acting as the host of 90 Day Fiance. In fact, the franchise has more shows than ever, and she is part of each and every one of them.

And that’s why 90 Day Fiance fans wanted host Shaun Robinson to get fired.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

Post Tag:
90 Day Fiance


Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67