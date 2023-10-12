Charles Martinet’s Replacement for Super Mario Bros. Wonder May Have Leaked

A datamine may have revealed who will replace Charles Martinet as Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

A list of voice actors from Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been making the rounds online (via VGC) and is said to have been obtained from a kiosk demo for the game. These were posted alongside images of Super Mario Wonder levels that have not yet been revealed, leading further credence to the leaks.

The actual credit for Mario has not yet leaked. However, based on the list, users online believe the likely candidate for the role is Mick Wingert, who has voiced Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, in numerous Marvel cartoons. He’s also had roles in such titles as Fire Emblem Heroes and Genshin Impact. At the time of writing, this has not been confirmed, though, and it’s good to take this with a grain of salt until Nintendo officially makes the announcement. This leak is also not, at the time of writing, confirmed to be genuine, so it’s entirely possible it’s fake.

Related: All 2D Mario Games, Ranked From Worst to Best

Possible Mario Wonder cast leak datamined from the demo! Thanks to @/Mondo_Mega for compiling this information and posting it on Famiboards. pic.twitter.com/30oW0NYEcW — Skipper93653 (@Skipp93653) October 12, 2023

Outside of Wingert, it seems as if Deanna Mustard and Kazumi Totaka have been recast as Daisy and Yoshi, though that has not been confirmed at this time.

Nintendo announced Martinet’s retirement in August. His first official appearance as Mario came in 1994’s Mario Teaches Typing, the game that taught me, the disembodied set of hands conveying this information to you, how to type. He’s also voiced such other characters in the Mario universe as Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and various different versions of Mario himself. Although many of Martinet’s video game roles have involved Mario, he also voiced Paarthurnax in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Outside of video games, Martinet cameoed as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe, in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and played Magenta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. We wish Martinet well in his retirement.

As for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the game will be a side-scrolling Mario game, the first since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012. The game will introduce new transformations for Mario, including the ability to turn into an elephant.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder hits the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.