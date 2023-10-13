Mario and Luigi’s New Voice Actor in Super Mario Bros. Wonder Has Finally Been Revealed

Nintendo has finally revealed who will be the new voice of Mario, and his name is Kevin Afghani. The new voice of Nintendo’s mascot announced that he provided the voice work for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder in a post on X.

It’s currently unclear if Afghani will serve as Charles Martinet’s replacement for all future Mario titles or just next week’s new Nintendo Switch game. Regardless, what we’ve heard of him so far is promising, as he seems to fit right in with his own take on Mario’s classic, fun-loving vocals. In addition to voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Afghani is also said to voice the Flower Kingdom’s talking flowers. You can see Afghani’s announcement post below.

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

According to Afghani’s credits on IMDB, the actor has a short list of roles that fans might recognize him from. Specifically, players might know him as the English voice of Arnold in miHoyo’s Genhin Impact. The new Mario voice actor also has a website where you can hear a few demos showcasing his non-Nintendo talents. These short snippets do little to showcase what he’ll be capable of in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so we’ll have to wait for the game to come out to hear more.

Nintendo had previously stated that it wouldn’t reveal the new Mario voice actor until Super Mario Bros. Wonder hit store shelves next week, October 20. It seems likely that Afghani’s announcement is arriving this early in an attempt to douse rumors that sprouted up yesterday following an alleged datamine leak from a demo version of the game. At the time, fans believed that another actor by the name of Mick Wingert would be the one to replace Martinet. Of course, now we know that this is not the case.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nintendo’s the new Mario voice actor in the coming weeks.