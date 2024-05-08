Mark Hamill’s Joker Is MultiVersus’ Latest Fighter

MultiVersus’s newest fighter has been unveiled and it’s the clown prince of crime, the Joker, voiced by none other than Mark Hamill.

Got fond memories of the animated Batman series? Then you’ll love this latest MultiVersus reveal. WB Games has confirmed that the Joker is the latest addition to this free-to-play platform fighter, and he’s voiced by Mark Hamill.

Some may know Hamill as Luke Skywalker but to me, and a whole generation, he was the definitive Joker. He gave a stellar performance in Batman: The Animated Series in the ’90s and continued to the voice the character in the Arkham games, the Killing Joke movie and more.

Now, he’s bringing his talents to MultiVersus, as seen in this new trailer. He strides out of the fog, having put paid to Shaggy, Robin and others, to deliver a killer take on a line from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman.

True, WB Games has yet to show off any Joker gameplay, but I’m already imagining all the wonderful toys Joker players will have at their disposal. Joy buzzers, giant hammers, acid-squirting flowers, the list is endless.

Cool as this reveal is, there’s a note of melancholy to it. Multiversus’s Batman is portrayed by Kevin Conroy who, in the much the same way Hamill is my Joker, was always my Batman. But the actor passed away in 2022 and his last video game role was his controversial appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It’s not clear whether Conroy recorded any Multiversus lines where he reacts to Joker but the two will, at least, get to continue their feud here.

At least, that’s assuming you unlock Joker because it’s possible that when Multiversus launches (its open beta ended last year), you’ll have to grind or pay to step into his pointy shoes. Multiversus lands on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC this May 28, 2024 so we won’t have long to wait to find out.

